Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos monitoring Real Sociedad striker; club offered chance to sign Napoli midfielder, and more - July 11, 2022

Real Madrid have started the summer with a bang. Manager Carlo Ancelotti secured the signature of Antonio Rudiger on a Bosman move and also snapped up Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are monitoring a Real Sociedad striker. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have been offered the chance to sign a Napoli midfielder this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 11, 2022:

Real Madrid monitoring Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Alexander Isak, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle. The Swedish striker has caught the eye for Real Sociedad, catching Madrid's attention.

Isak has turned over a new leaf since joining Sociedad from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. He has 43 goals and eight assists from 128 appearances across competitions, and his overall gameplay has earned him admirers across Europe. Los Blancos are also monitoring him with interest.

The Spanish giants have bid adieu to Luka Jovic, who has been offloaded to Fiorentina on a free transfer. Mariano Diaz is also expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, which would open up space in the striker’s department.

Karim Benzema enjoyed an exceptional 2021-22 campaign, scoring 44 times in 46 games across competitions. However, the Frenchman is in the twilight of his career, and Madrid will have to lay down succession plans for their fabled marksman. Isak could be a backup to Benzema, picking up the tricks of the trade before the baton is passed to him.

The Swede is expected to cost around €50-60 million this summer, which could hinder a possible move. However, Madrid and Sociedad are currently negotiating for the transfer of Takefusa Kubo. Los Blancos could use the opportunity to facilitate talks for Isak.

Los Blancos offered chance to sign Fabian Ruiz

Fabian Ruiz (right) could be on the move this summer.

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Fabian Ruiz on a cut-price deal this summer, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The Spaniard has been a regular feature in Napoli’s midfield since arriving at the club in 2018. The 26-year-old has racked up 22 goals and 15 assists from 166 games across competitions for the Serie A giants. However, his contract is set to run out next summer, but he's yet to commit himself to the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



"We're waiting for him to bring offers before deciding on our proposal". Napoli director Giuntoli: "We have no bids from any club for Fabián Ruíz. He loves the city but he's exploring options before deciding his future. We want Fabián to stay here".

Madrid are already keeping a close eye on Ruiz’s situation and were previously planning to lap him up for free next summer. However, Los Blancos have now been afforded a chance to secure the Spaniard on a reduced fee this year. Barcelona are also in the mix, but it's unclear whether either club would dive for the Spaniard this summer.

Real Madrid in three-horse race for Dani Gonzalez

Real Madrid are locked in a battle with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for the signature of Dani Gonzalez, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The Spaniard has developed in leaps and bounds at Albacete, earning his first-team debut last November. The 20-year-old has appeared 20 times for them across competitions, registering five goals and two assists, to help them earn promotion to La Liga 2.

Gonzalez’s steady rise has earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants want to add him to the youth ranks at Real Madrid Castilla, which could be depleted by Juanmi Latasa’s impending promotion to the senior team. Los Blancos believe Gonzalez's arrival would strengthen Raul Gonzalez’s side but could face competition from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for his signature.

