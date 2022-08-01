Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos offered chance to sign Chelsea forward; Giorgio Chiellini pays tribute to Carlo Ancelotti, and more - August 1, 2022

Real Madrid will face Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday in the UEFA Super Cup at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium. Los Blancos will look to bag a win in midweek and secure their first silverware of the new season.

Meanwhile, the reigning La Liga and European champions have been offered the chance to sign a Chelsea forward this summer. Elsewhere, Giorgio Chiellini has paid tribute to Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 1, 2022:

Real Madrid offered chance to sign Timo Werner

Timo Werner is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer

Chelsea have offered Timo Werner to Real Madrid, according to El Larguero via Marca. The Blues are eager to offload the German forward this summer and have presented the La Liga giants with an opportunity to secure his services. Ancelotti could be interested in adding a new striker to his ranks this summer.

Los Blancos could sign the 26-year-old for €35 million and have also been handed the chance to take him initially on loan. The loan deal would come with an obligation to buy, while the club would also have to pay a loan fee. Werner is desperate to leave Stamford Bridge to turn his career around, so a move to the Santiago Bernabeu could appeal to him.

Giorgio Chiellini pays tribute to Carlo Ancelotti

Giorgio Chiellini currently plays in the MLS

Giorgio Chiellini has paid tribute to Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian enjoyed a brilliant second coming at Real Madrid last season - winning the La Liga and UEFA Champions League double - and is expected to add to his accomplishments next campaign.

Speaking after watching the La Liga giants defeat his former club Juventus, Chiellini revealed to Marca that he would have liked to be coached by Ancelotti:

“The results talk for him; he's a really good guy. I am sad because I would have liked to have been trained by him because he is one of the best in history and one of the best of the last 30 years for sure. At a club like Real Madrid, the coach doesn't have to teach many things; you have fantastic players, and you have to keep the group in the best way possible,” said Chiellini.

He added:

"You saw in the last games; Marcelo and Toni Kroos are on the bench talking to Carlo like old friends. You see what Carlo is able to do, and I'm fascinated by it."

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Giorgio Chiellini: “Real Madrid is a fantastic club. I have always loved and followed the club, even when they defeat me.” @marca 🎙| Giorgio Chiellini: “Real Madrid is a fantastic club. I have always loved and followed the club, even when they defeat me.” @marca https://t.co/M7P9C4svZy

Chiellini went on to praise Los Blancos’ backline.

"I cannot say the best in the world, but they have a very good defence and a different one. I think also Nacho, he has improved a lot in recent years; he's fantastic. At the beginning, many people didn't think about him as a good player, but instead I can link his name to (David) Alaba, (Eder) Militao or (Antonio) Rudiger because when he plays, he's fantastic and makes a big difference,” said Chiellini.

The Italian continued that Madrid have all their bases covered and deserve the success they have had over the years. He said:

"Real Madrid have these players all over the pitch, defence, midfield, attack too, they are all fantastic. It's a very big club who deserved to win all the Champions Leagues in the last years."

Borja Mayoral joins Getafe

Borja Mayoral has left the Santiago Bernabeu.

Borja Mayoral has joined Getafe, AS reports. The Spanish striker spent the second half of last season on loan at the club and performed admirably.

His six goals in 18 appearances helped Getafe avoid relegation from La Liga. Mayoral hoped his form would earn him a place in Real Madrid’s first team next season.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive DEAL DONE: Getafe have signed Borja Mayoral from Real Madrid for €10m. Contact until June 2027.



(Source: DEAL DONE: Getafe have signed Borja Mayoral from Real Madrid for €10m. Contact until June 2027.(Source: @GetafeCF 📝 DEAL DONE: Getafe have signed Borja Mayoral from Real Madrid for €10m. Contact until June 2027. (Source: @GetafeCF) https://t.co/LEOIuIBxpH

However, Ancelotti did not give the player a single minute during pre-season, perhaps hinting that his time at the Santiago Bernabeu was up. Getafe stepped in to offer him respite and have now secured the player’s services for €10 million.

The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year deal that'll keep him at the Coliseum till 2027.

