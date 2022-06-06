Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos offered chance to sign Manchester City striker; Martin Vazquez reveals secret behind club’s success, and more - 6 June 2022

Real Madrid have been on a golden run since the arrival of manager Carlo Ancelotti last summer.

The Italian has helped his team register a highly successful 2021-22 campaign, winning La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. He's now gearing up to repeat the trick in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have been afforded the chance to sign a Manchester City striker. Elsewhere, Martin Vazquez has revealed the secret behind the La Liga giants’ success last season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 6 June 2022:

Real Madrid offered chance to sign Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus wants to leave the Etihad this summer.

Real Madrid have been handed the opportunity to sign Gabriel Jesus this summer, according to Marca via Cadena Ser.

The La Liga giants are not actively looking for an alternative to Kylian Mbappe after the Frenchman opted to stay with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, they are open to adding a wide player to their ranks and have been linked with quite a few names.

Jesus is the latest to be offered to the club, with the Brazilian eager to leave the Etihad this summer.

Manchester City are set to welcome both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez to their ranks this year. So Jesus is likely to find game time harder to come by next season and wants to explore a new challenge.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Real Madrid believe that Gabriel Jesus fits perfectly in Carlo Ancelotti's style of play. Real Madrid believe that Gabriel Jesus fits perfectly in Carlo Ancelotti's style of play. @marca 🇧🇷 Real Madrid believe that Gabriel Jesus fits perfectly in Carlo Ancelotti's style of play. @marca https://t.co/KnpaOFOSEW

Carlo Ancelotti is a long-term admirer of the 25-year-old and is contemplating taking him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are also open to the idea of investing in the Brazilian. Jesus could be a fine backup to Karim Benzema, who is at the tail end of his career.

Martin Vazquez reveals secret behind Los Blancos’ success last season

Real Madrid legend Martin Vazquez believes team unity is the secret behind Los Blancos’ success last season.

The Spanish giants won the La Liga title as well as the UEFA Champions League, while also getting their hands on the Supercopa de Espana.

Speaking to EFE, as relayed by Managing Madrid, Vazquez said that his former team have an obligation to win all the time.

“Real Madrid is always obliged to win and win. When you achieve the two most important titles in one season, you cannot ask for more and more when at the beginning you were not one of the favourites,” said Vazquez.

He continued:

“The success of this season has been the team, the squad, the coaching staff, who have gone in the same direction and have been very united. That in the end gives you success."

Vazquez also shed light on Kylian Mbappe’s decision to turn down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. He said that rejecting the La Liga giants always proves to be a costly affair.

“One thing about Mbappé, without having information, it is difficult to analyze it well. It seemed that everything was done but in the end it did not materialize. Regardless of the player you are or how important you are, saying no to Real Madrid will have a cost and in the future it will take its toll,” said Vazquez.

Cardiff putting together plans to sign Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale is wanted at Cardiff.

Cardiff are putting together plans to sign Gareth Bale this summer, according to The BBC.

The Welshman will leave Real Madrid at the end of this month as a free agent but is yet to decide his next destination.

Tottenham Hotspur are linked with their former player, while a move to the MLS could also be on the cards. Cardiff are also in the mix for the 32-year-old’s signature.

B/R Football @brfootball Wales needed a spark, Gareth Bale provided it Wales needed a spark, Gareth Bale provided it 🐉 https://t.co/gKpNQMpycE

Bale was born in Cardiff but has never played in Wales his entire career.

However, the Championship side are hoping to change that. Club chairman Mehmet Dalman has arrived in the UK to initiate negotiations over a possible move. Cardiff are hoping Bale can help power them back to the Premier League.

