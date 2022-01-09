Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos offered chance to sign Premier League star; Fiorentina not interested in Spanish ace, and more - 8 January 2022

Real Madrid will have little margin for error when they face Valencia on Saturday in La Liga. Los Blancos have just one win in their last three league games, but lead second-placed Sevilla, who have a match in hand, by five points.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign a Wolverhampton Wanderers star. Elsewhere, Fiorentina have denied interest in a Los Blancos ace.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 8th January 2022.

Real Madrid offered chance to sign Adama Traore

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Adama Traore.

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Adama Traore, according to El Nacional. Los Blancos have been asked to pay €30 million to take the Spaniard to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Traore enjoyed a brilliant 2020-21 campaign, and was a much sought-after player last summer. Wolverhampton Wanderers opted to hold on to the player despite much interest in the 25-year-old from other clubs. However, that move has backfired, with the player enduring a barren run this season. He is yet to register a goal contribution for Wolves in the current campaign.

Traore has struggled to break into the plans of new manager Bruno Lage. As such, his time at the Midlands club might be coming to an end. The player's entourage is attempting to orchestrate his move away from Molineux. Traore has been offered to quite a few clubs around Europe, including Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have two superb attackers in Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior in their squad. However, Real Madrid lack quality in attack beyond their starting eleven. Gareth Bale is tipped to leave the club, while Eden Hazard continues to underwhelm. However, Los Blancos have no interest in Traore, and have turned down the opportunity to sign him.

Instead, Real Madrid are planning to address their striking issues by targeting Kylian Mbappe this summer. Los Blancos are also the favourites for Erling Haaland's signature. As such, Traore is unlikely to be arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu this month.

Fiorentina not interested in Isco

Daniele Prade has rubbished talks of Isco joining Fiorentina.

Fiorentina director Daniele Prade has rubbished talks of Isco joining the Serie A side. The Spaniard has dropped down the pecking order at Real Madrid, and has been linked with a move to the Tuscan club.

Get Italian Football News @_GIFN



getfootballnewsitaly.com/2022/fiorentin… Fiorentina's Daniel Prade has dismissed rumours around Real Madrid's Isco: "We don’t even know who his agents are." Fiorentina's Daniel Prade has dismissed rumours around Real Madrid's Isco: "We don’t even know who his agents are."getfootballnewsitaly.com/2022/fiorentin…

However, speaking at a press conference to unveil Krzysztof Piatek, as relayed by Football Italia, Prade dismissed Isco's rumours.

"We heard a lot of rumours about Isco, but we don’t even know who his agents are. He’s a very talented player, but we are not interested in him," said Prade.

Sevilla end pursuit of Mariano Diaz

Sevilla have ended their interest in Mariano Diaz.

Sevilla have ended their interest in Mariano Diaz, according to El Nacional. The 28-year-old has been an isolated figure at Real Madrid, who are eager to offload him this year. Sevilla were previously linked with a move for the player, with Los Blancos willing to allow Diaz to leave for €15 million.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, Sevilla have moved on from the Real Madrid outcast, and are pursuing alternate targets now. As such, it appears Diaz is set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for now.

Edited by Bhargav