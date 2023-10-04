Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos offered Dusan Vlahovic, Luka Modric wants to stay, and more - October 4, 2023

Real Madrid secured a stunning 3-2 comeback win over Napoli on Tuesday (October 3) in the UEFA Champions League. Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham found the back of the net before Alex Meret's own goal off a Federico Valverde strike secured all three points.

In transfer news, Los Blancos have been offered the chance to sign Dusan Vlahovic in the winter. Elsewhere, Luka Modric wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from October 4, 2023.

Real Madrid offered Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic could leave Turin in January

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Dusan Vlahovic on loan in January, according to Defensa Central.

The Serbian striker has been in top form for Juventus this season, netting four goals and setting up one more from six games. However, with the Bianconeri still in a tender financial situation, the 23-year-old's future remains up in the air.

The Serie A giants are planning to address the situation by offering Vlahovic to Los Blancos. The La Liga giants have struggled due to the lack of a proven No. 9 in the team. Karim Benzema's departure in the summer to Al-Ittihad has left a void in the team which hasn't been addressed by Joselu's arrival on loan. Real Madrid are expected to be in the market for a new hitman in the winter.

Vlahovic's name has been doing the rounds and Los Blancos can complete a loan move should they desire. Juventus want €10 million in loan fee for the Serbian. The La Liga giants will also have to cover the player's wages, believed to be around €9m per year.

Luka Modric wants to stay

Luka Modric has struggled for game time this season at the Santiago Bernabeu

Luka Modric is determined to stay at Real Madrid and fight for his place in the team, according to former Los Blancos striker Predrag Mijatovic. The Croatian midfielder has dropped down the pecking order this season under Carlo Ancelotti and is no longer an undisputed starter in the squad. The situation has raised questions about his future with the La Liga giants.

Speaking on Spanish radio show El Larguero, Mijatovic said that the 38-year-old turned down multiple offers this summer to stay with Real Madrid.

"He’s rejected a lot of big offers to stay. To be totally honest, right now, and I talk to him often, he is not thinking of leaving. He wants to fight for a place. That is why he stayed - to battle for a place in the side. He’s a competitive guy who always wants to play and give something to the team," said Mijatovic.

He continued:

"I think he has a lot to give the team this season. He thinks he can help the team. Madrid will have a lot of games in the next three months - October, November and December and his situation can change for the better, or worse - we’ll see. Right now he’s not thinking about leaving Madrid, he wants to win his place in the starting XI."

Modric has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Miami of late and Mijatovic has confirmed that the MLS side wants him.

"He has received offers from the United States, from many teams and from this one (Inter Miami) in particular. He already had the one in Saudi Arabia, but he wanted to stay in Madrid," said Mijatovic.

Modric's contract with Los Blancos runs out at the end of this season.

Alphonso Davies yet to make decision on his future

Bayern Munich fullback Alphonso Davies is yet to make a decision on his future, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Canadian speedster is a long-term target for Real Madrid, who have identified him as the ideal candidate for the left-back position. Davies' contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2025 and he is yet to sign a new deal.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano recalled that the player's agent has confirmed Los Blancos' interest in the 22-year-old.

"Discussing Davies’ future, his representative Nick Huoseh said: ‘There is interest from many teams. I’m sure that Real Madrid could be one of the clubs that would like to sign Davies. There are several Premier League clubs too, they all want to have one of the best left-backs in the world. We’ll see what happens'," wrote Romano.

The Italian journalist added that the outcome of the fiasco will depend on the Bavarians, who are expected to hand Davies a new deal.

"What I will say is that the crucial part here is Bayern. Bayern will offer Davies a new deal, but there have been a lot of changes in the board, new directors… they need clarity internally and then they will discuss new deal with Davies. That will be key moment to understand if he signs new contract," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Or it may be that Davies decides he wants to try a new experience in the Premier League or La Liga in 2024. Nothing is decided yet, but he’s a top player so I’m not surprised his agent says there is a lot of interest in him.”

The La Liga giants have targeted talented young footballers of late and Davies fits the bill. The 22-year-old has already made 163 appearances for Bayern, registering eight goals and 28 assists.