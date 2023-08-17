Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos offered Romelu Lukaku; club identify Eder Militao replacement, and more - August 17, 2023

Real Madrid enjoyed a winning start to the new season, registering a 2-0 win at Athletic Club at the weekend. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will be keen to get his hands on the La Liga title this campaign.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have been offered the chance to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have identified a replacement for injured defender Eder Militao.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 17, 2023:

Real Madrid offered Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is expected to be on the move this year.

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to journalist Tomas Gonzalez-Martin.

The Belgian striker is a peripheral figure at Chelsea and spent last season on loan to Inter Milan. A return to the Giuseppe Meazza looks impossible this summer, and the 30-year-old's agent has offered his services to Los Blancos.

The La Liga giants are yet to sign a proper replacement for Karim Benzema, who left this summer. Kylian Mbappe is the preferred choice, but a move for the 24-year-old remains uncertain. Joselu has been brought in on a temporary move, but there remains the need for a more recognised name.

The Blues are ready to let Lukaku leave this summer, and he could be available for €40 million. However, Real Madrid have opted not to pursue the Belgian for now.

Los Blancos identify Eder Militao replacement

Eder Militao is expected to spend a substantial time on the sidelines.

Real Madrid have identified 20-year-old academy defender Marvel as the ideal replacement for Eder Militao, according to AS.

The Brazilian picked up an ACL injury during the win over Athletic Club last weekend and is expected to miss almost the entire season. The La Liga giants were expected to dive into the transfer market for a suitable replacement for the 25-year-old.

However, Los Blancos have opted to turn to Real Madrid Castilla to address the issue and have found their solution in Marvel. The Spanish defender has been promoted to the first team and will be part of Ancelotti's roster till at least January. The club could opt for a new defender in the winter, should the need arise.

Rodrygo Goes opens up on Carlo Ancelotti future

Rodrygo Goes has said that Ancelotti remains fully focussed on Real Madrid despite reports linking him to the vacant seat at Brazil.

The country's football federation have announced that the Italian manager has agreed to take charge of the Selecao in the summer of 2024, but Ancelotti is yet to confirm those reports.

Speaking recently, as cited by Madrid Universal, Rodrygo said that the Italian is not thinking of anything other than Los Blancos right now.

"I don’t know anything. It could be a complicated season. When we lose a game, they will say that the coach is thinking about something else.

"We know it’s not that, but that’s what they’re going to say. It’s good for him to make it clear that nothing will happen until after his contract," said Rodrygo.

He continued:

"We have joked many times with Ancelotti about him being the coach. I don’t know what he thinks, but his focus is on Madrid. He will enjoy the season, and, then, I don’t know."

Rodrygo went on to lavish praise on Ancelotti, highlighting that his ability to manage the La Liga giants' dressing room is the secret to the team's success.

"He manages the dressing room very well, and that’s the secret of our team, even more than the tactical part.

"He’s good at that. A lot of people say so, and we can prove it. He is always talking to one, to another, among us. This is very important," said Rodrygo.

Ancelotti's contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of this season.