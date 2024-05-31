Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos open to Eder Militao exit, club want Alphonso Davies, and more - May 31, 2024

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, June 1, at Wembley. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game in high spirits following their La Liga triumph this season.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants are willing to listen to offers for Eder Militao this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have retained their interest in Alphonso Davies.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 31, 2024.

Real Madrid open to Eder Militao exit

Real Madrid are ready to offload Eder Militao this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Brazilian defender spent almost the entire campaign on the sidelines after picking up an ACL injury in the first game of this season. Militao returned to action last month and has registered 12 appearances across competitions so far.

The 26-year-old remains a key figure under Carlo Ancelotti, but it appears that the club are already planning for the future without him. Los Blancos have been linked with Lille sensation Leny Yoro, who has the ability to replace Militao at the Santiago Bernabeu. The report adds that Aurelien Tchouameni's success in the center-back role this season has convinced the club to let the Brazilian leave.

Los Blancos want Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid have retained their interest in Alphonso Davies, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Canadian speedster will enter the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich this summer and his future remains unresolved.

Los Blancos have had their eyes on Davies for a while and remain linked with a move for the player this summer. The club have reportedly identified the 23-year-old as an upgrade on Ferland Mendy, who could be on his way out this year.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Spanish champions have no desire to pay €50-60m for the Canadian.

“It’s gone a little quiet on Alphonso Davies and that’s because we’re basically waiting for the player to decide what he wants to do. Real Madrid remain interested but, as I’ve always said, they don’t plan to spend €50-60m on him; but first of all, Alphonso has to inform soon Bayern about decision whether to stay at the club with a new deal or not,” wrote Romano.

Recent reports have suggested that Chelsea and Manchester City also have their eyes on Davies.

Kylian Mbappe opens up on turning down Real Madrid in 2022

Kylian Mbappe has opened up on his failed move to Real Madrid in 2022. The French superstar appeared to be a step away from joining the Spanish champions that summer, only to perform a late U-turn to sign a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Despite the snub, Los Blancos decided to remain in pursuit of the 25-year-old and their patience has reportedly been rewarded. Mbappe is set to leave the Parisians this summer as a free agent and all signs indicate that he will move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to CNN, the French forward insisted that he has no regrets about staying at the Parc des Princes that summer.

"It was more than just staying at PSG. It was the World Cup in Qatar. It was many things around these things. It was a big decision, difficult decision...but I don't regret anything,” said Mbappe.

He continued:

"Of course, in a career, you have to take difficult decisions and it's what I did, but I became the all-time top scorer with PSG. I just want to remember the best things. It was not an easy situation and I wish nobody to live that."

Mbappe has scored 256 goals and set up 108 more from 308 games for the Ligue 1 champions.