Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos optimistic about Jude Bellingham move; club pushing for Denzel Dumfries, and more - January 24, 2023

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (January 22) at the San Mames Barria in La Liga. Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos found the back of the net to keep Carlo Ancelotti's side hot on the heels of league leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are optimistic about winning the race to sign Jude Bellingham. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are pushing to sign Denzel Dumfries. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 24, 2023:

Real Madrid optimistic about Jude Bellingham move

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are optimistic about securing the signature of Jude Bellingham, according to Marca.

There's likely to be a melee for the Englishman's services this summer, when he's expected to leave Borussia Dortmund. The 19-year-old has been exceptional for the Bundesliga giants since arriving at the club in 2020. Bellingham has gone from strength to strength at the Signal Iduna Park, promoting interest from Los Blancos, among others.

The La Liga giants view the Englishman as the ideal player to succeed Luka Modric in midfield. The Croatian is in the final phase of his career and might not be able to carry on at the highest level for too long. Bellingham could be a fabulous replacement to take the team to the next level.

However, Real Madrid face stiff competition from Manchester City, who're willing to shell out €170 million for the 19-year-old. Dortmund are yet to receive an official offer for their star player. Los Blancos are waiting in the wings and will only make the move once the player decides his next destination.

The La Liga giants have already asked Bellingham not to sign a new deal, and he has obliged. Real Madrid are now confident they will win the race for his services. The Englishman has registered ten goals and four assists in 23 games across competitions for the Bundesliga side this season.

Los Blancos pushing for Denzel Dumfries

Netherlands vs USA: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Real Madrid are pushing to sign Denzel Dumfries this summer, according to Calciomercatoweb via The Hard Tackle.

The Dutch full-back has managed to turn heads with a series of assured performances for Inter Milan this season. The 26-year-old also caught the eye with the Oranje at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. His steady rise has not skipped the attention of Los Blancos.

Nicolò Schira @NicoSchira Denzel #Dumfries could leave #Inter in January, if a bid arrives around €40M. His agent (Rafaela Pimenta) in in England to explore #PremierLeague ’s market, where many top clubs are working to sign a new right fullback. #transfers Denzel #Dumfries could leave #Inter in January, if a bid arrives around €40M. His agent (Rafaela Pimenta) in in England to explore #PremierLeague’s market, where many top clubs are working to sign a new right fullback. #transfers

The La Liga giants are looking to reinforce their right-back position this summer. Real Madrid are looking for a replacement for Dani Carvajal, who has not been in his element recently. Lucas Vazquez has failed to step up as well, and with both players on the wrong side of 30, a new right-back is the need of the hour.

Dumfries is among the candidates shortlisted for the role. The Dutchman has appeared 23 times for the Nerazzurri this season across competitions, registering two goals and three assists. Inter are likely to demand €40 million for his signature.

Dani Ceballos wants to stay

Dani Ceballos is eager to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Dani Ceballos has made it clear that he wants to extend his association with Real Madrid. The Spanish midfielder is in the final six months of his contract with the La Liga giants, and his future remains up in the air. The player has been in and out of the team this season, although he has come into his own recently.

Ceballos played a starring role in Los Blancos' comeback win against Villarreal last week. The 26-year-old subsequently earned a place in the starting XI against Athletic Bilbao this weekend and was impressive once again.

Speaking after the win, as cited by Managing Madrid, Ceballos said that he will do everything to earn a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"There is no bigger club than Madrid. I have four months left on my contract, but I am going to give everything to show that I want to stay here. I have to grit my teeth and show that I have the level to play here," said Ceballos.

Sully @danifuIi



94% pass accuracy

78 touches

Completed the most passes in the match

Most tackles in the match

7 passes into final third

100% accurate long balls (8/8)

5 recoveries

3 clearances



Dani Ceballos vs Athletic Bilbao:94% pass accuracy78 touchesCompleted the most passes in the matchMost tackles in the match7 passes into final third100% accurate long balls (8/8)5 recoveries3 clearances Dani Ceballos vs Athletic Bilbao:94% pass accuracy 78 touchesCompleted the most passes in the matchMost tackles in the match7 passes into final third100% accurate long balls (8/8) 5 recoveries3 clearances⭐️ https://t.co/rLXWB2Vuol

The Spaniard went on to express satisfaction with his recent performances.

"I had a great second half against Villarreal, and I helped the team with a nice comeback. The coach then asked me to start. I have provided energy and desire, and I have shown it on the pitch. I am very happy for the victory, especially in this very difficult stadium," said Ceballos.

Ceballos has appeared 17 times across competitions this season, scoring one goal and registering three assists.

