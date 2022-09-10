Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos passed opportunity to sign PSG forward; Xavi names Karim Benzema among world's top 3 strikers, and more - September 9, 2022

Real Madrid will welcome Mallorca to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's men have had a perfect start to the new season. They are coming off a win in their UEFA Champions League opener at Celtic in midweek and are two points ahead of their arch-rivals Barcelona (10) after four league games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have passed on the opportunity to sign a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward this summer. Elsewhere, Blaugrana manager Xavi has named Karim Benzema among the top three strikers in the world right now.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 9, 2022:

Real Madrid passed opportunity to sign Neymar

Neymar has enjoyed a blistering start to the new season.

Real Madrid turned down an opportunity to sign Neymar this summer, according to El Nacional. PSG were eager to offload him this summer and had offered the player to quite a few clubs around Europe. Los Blancos were also handed the chance to secure the Brazilian this year.

However, they were initially looking to bolster their attack this summer but failed with an attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe. With Gareth Bale gone and Marco Asensio in the final year of his contract, a new attacker had emerged as a necessity. Neymar's prowess made him a viable choice for Ancelotti, but the La Liga giants opted not to pursue the player.

The financial aspects of the transfer made any deal an extremely costly affair, which was among the reasons why no club showed interest in Neymar. However, Madrid were also wary of the player's active night life. The Brazilian reportedly ignores rest schedules and spends nights partying, which has been a problem at Barcelona as well as PSG.

Although he never misses training sessions and is always on time, he doesn't rest as required, which continues to be a worry. Los Blancos have been aware of this problem since his days at the Camp Nou, so they opted to pass on the opportunity to sign Neymar this summer.

Xavi names Karim Benzema among world's top three strikers

Karim Benzema is the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

Barcelona manager Xavi has named Karim Benzema among the top three strikers in the world currently.

The Frenchman, 34, has been indispensable to Real Madrid of late and despite his age, he continues to perform at the peak of his powers. Benzema helped Los Blancos win La Liga, UEFA Champions League and Supercopa de Espana last season and the UEFA Super Cup last month.

Speaking recently, Xavi named the Frenchman alongside Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland among the top three hitmen in the game right now.

"Apart from the goals, he (Lewandowski) makes the team play; he understands when to press; he gives us many solutions in attack, how he communicates, he understands the game. The best? There's him, Benzema and also Haaland," said Xavi.

Benzema has four goals from six games across competitions this season.

Juventus handed opportunity to sign Marco Asensio in January

Marco Asensio could leave the Santiago Bernabeu in January.

Juventus have been offered the chance to sign Marco Asensio in the winter transfer window, according to Tuttomercatoweb via Juve FC.

The Spanish midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid but is not looking to extend his stay at the club. Despite being heavily linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, Asensio ended up staying at the club.

The Spaniard wants to leave on a Bosman next summer. However, a move away from the club could also transpire in January, with Real Madrid looking to avoid losing Asensio for free. The Bianconeri are among the clubs offered his services, and his arrival would strengthen Massimiliano Allegri's side.

