Real Madrid are fully focused on strengthening their squad ahead of the 2021-22 season. David Alaba is reportedly in the city ahead of his much-talked move and the club are expected to make an official announcement by the end of this week.

Los Blancos are still waiting on Zinedine Zidane to take a decision on his future. Sergio Ramos is also running out of time to sign a contract extension although he remains eager to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

The La Liga giants might not be too worried if the Spaniard leaves given that Alaba is all but confirmed to play for Real Madrid next season.

On that note, let’s look at the top Real Madrid transfer stories from 26 May 2021.

Real Madrid have to pay €100m for teenage sensation

Real Madrid have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of French teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga. The Rennes wonderkid is one of the finest young talents in the world at the moment and is being tracked by quite a few clubs around Europe.

PSG are currently leading the race for Camavinga's signature, with Bayern Munich also said to be interested in signing the player.

However, according to AS via RMC, Rennes will ask for €100m for the 18-year-old, whose current contract expires next summer. This might force Real Madrid to cool their interest for the moment. Bayern, interestingly, are not willing to pay over €25m for the player who was valued at €60m last summer.

Trio of superstars set for Real Madrid exit

Raphael Varane

Real Madrid are expected to say goodbye to Raphael Varane, Isco and Marcelo this summer, according to AS. Los Blancos hope to generate €100m from their sales, which would help them finance a move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

Raphaël Varane’s departure from Real Madrid is inevitable. He wants to try something new outside of Spain and Real hope to earn more than €60m from his transfer. #MUFC [@diarioas via @theMadridZone] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) May 26, 2021

Varane’s current contract expires in the summer of 2022 and the player is eager for a new challenge. Manchester United are said to be interested in bringing him to Old Trafford. Varane has shown no interest in extending his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. This could be why Real Madrid are eager to sell him this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.

Los Blancos will have no problem letting him go for a bid in the region of €50m - €60m. Isco and Marcelo have struggled in Spain this season and are no longer indispensable at the club. As such, Real Madrid are eager to move the duo on in the summer as well.

Antonio Conte linked with Real Madrid

Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte could leave Inter Milan this summer, with Real Madrid willing to consider him as a replacement for Zidane, according to reports. The Italian previously admitted that he was approached by Los Blancos on a few occasions.

Antonio Conte's future at Inter Milan is in doubt, with the club in financial difficulties. He could leave within 48 hours and if he does leave, Real Madrid will be interested.



(Source: AS/Gazzetta dello Sport) pic.twitter.com/BgX7Eu9Fbp — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 26, 2021

However, owing to several problems in the Nerazzurri camp, Conte has decided to sever ties with the Serie A giants. He is also said to be open to taking over the reins at Real Madrid.