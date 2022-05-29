Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos have to pay €40 million for Bayern Munich attacker; Kylian Mbappe is a forgotten issue, and more - 29 May 2022

Real Madrid won a record-extending 14th UEFA Champions League title on Saturday by defeating Liverpool at the Stade de France. A solitary goal from Vinicius Junior and a 'Man of the Match' performance from Thibaut Courtois helped manager Carlo Ancelotti lift his fourth Champions League trophy.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos will have to pay €40 million for the signature of a Bayern Munich attacker. Elsewhere, Madrid president Florentino Perez believes the 'Kylian Mbappe' frustration at the club have been drowned by the Champions League triumph.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 29 May 2022:

Real Madrid have to pay €40 million for Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will have to pay €40 million to secure the signature of Serge Gnabry, according to The Hard Tackle via The Bild. The German attacker is all set to enter the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich this summer. The Bundesliga side want to keep him at the Allianz Arena but are struggling to meet his demands. Los Blancos are monitoring the situation with interest.

Carlo Ancelotti could look to upgrade his attack this summer. Gareth Bale is all set to leave, while Eden Hazard’s struggles seem to have no end. With Marco Asensio’s future also uncertain, Los Blancos have turned their attention to Gnabry. The German is a prominent figure in the Bayern Munich first team and has registered 64 goals and 40 assists from 171 games.

However, the Bavarians could be forced to cash in on him if he continues to stall a new contract. Madrid could take Gnabry to the Santiago Bernabeu for €40 million.

Florentino Perez says Kylian Mbappe is a forgotten issue

Kylian Mbappe has turned down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez believes the club have already moved past Kylian Mbappe, after their Champions League victory. The Frenchman was very close to joining the La Liga giants this summer but opted to remain at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Speaking after the win on Saturday, Perez said that Los Blancos would continue to attract the best players in the world. He said:

“I'm calm and happy; we've all worked hard all season to be able to reach a situation like the one we're in. Real Madrid will always continue to work on having the best players, but today Mbappe is already forgotten. Nothing has happened, Real Madrid have had a perfect season, and that (Mbappe) is a forgotten issue; there is only a Real Madrid party."

He continued:

“This year we've had a good season. We've played all the best teams, and we've overcome them one after the other. It's a very well-deserved Champions League; it is a result of the players, the coach and the fans' these players have been helped by the fans."

Perez also heaped praise on goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and said that the ethos of the club played a part in the triumph.

“All of his saves, the one he made with his foot against City. He's had a spectacular season; he's the best goalkeeper in the world. That's why we brought him in; he's very much a Madridista, Ancelotti is right when he says that the difference between Madrid and the others is that the Madrid players are Madridistas,” said Perez.

He added:

“I remember how the veterans in the game against City were already off the pitch and cheering on the youngsters. Madrid is a way of understanding life, with its values, with its sometimes unpleasantness, but as we are not a club where we share profits because there are none, we are a club of members; that communion is important.”

Marcelo announces he is leaving Santiago Bernabeu

Marcelo will leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Marcelo has announced that he has played his last game for Los Blancos. The Brazilian’s current contract expires next month, but he has not been offered an extension.

Speaking after the win over Liverpool, Marcelo said that he always dreamt of winning the Champions League as captain.

“It's a very nice moment. When you are first captain, you dream of lifting the cup, and I have become the only Brazilian to lift a Champions League as captain of Real Madrid. The emotion is brutal; it was my last game with Real Madrid. But I am very happy. It's not a day of sadness; I'm leaving with a lot of joy, grateful to the fans and the magical nights I've experienced at the Bernabeu,” said Marcelo.

The Brazilian leaves with a record 25 titles, including six La Liga and five UEFA Champions League honours.

