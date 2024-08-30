Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos plan 2025 Alphonso Davies swap deal, club not eyeing Rodri, and more - August 30, 2024

Real Madrid could only manage a 1-1 draw against Las Palmas at the Gran Canaria on Thursday, August 29, in La Liga. The hosts took the lead early in the game, but Vinicius Jr equalized from the spot after the break to secure a point for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning a swap deal for Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies next summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are not eyeing a move for Manchester City midfielder Rodri at the moment.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 30, 2024.

Real Madrid plan 2025 Alphonso Davies swap deal

Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid are plotting a swap deal involving Alphonso Davies and Andriy Lunin in 2025, according to fichajes.net. Both players are in the final year of their respective contracts and haven't agreed to a new deal so far.

Davies is a long-term target for Los Blancos, who were interested in his services this summer as well. However, they were reluctant to match Bayern Munich's asking price for the 23-year-old.

The Bavarians remain eager to tie the Canadian down to a new deal, but their efforts haven't been fruitful so far. The La Liga giants are already planning a Bosman move for Davies in 2025.

However, Real Madrid are also sweating on the future of Lunin, who has been stalling a new deal. The Ukrainian is eager to secure regular football and could be on his way once his contract expires at the end of this season.

Los Blancos are now proposing a swap between the two players next summer. Lunin could be a fine replacement for Manuel Neuer at the Allianz Arena, with the German goalkeeper already in the final phase of his career. There could be progress regarding the matter in January when both players enter the final six months of their contracts.

Los Blancos not eyeing Rodri

Rodri is unlikely to move to the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are not planning a move for Rodri, according to MARCA. The Spanish midfielder has been named as a target for Los Blancos by various news outlets of late.

Rodri has been outstanding for Manchester City in recent seasons and has been integral to their recent success. With Toni Kroos gone and Luka Modric in the final phase of his career, the La Liga giants could be tempted to rope in a new conductor for the middle of the park.

Rodri fits the bill and could be a fantastic addition to Carlo Ancelotti's kitty. As such, he has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu for a while. However, it is now believed that Real Madrid are not considering a move for the 28-year-old.

Real Madrid set Dani Ceballos price

Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid want €15m to part ways with Dani Ceballos this summer, according to journalist Mario Cortegana. The Spanish midfielder is a forgotten figure at the Santiago Bernabeu and remains linked with an exit before the end of the transfer window.

Ceballos has struggled for game time under Carlo Ancelotti and is apparently eager to leave to get his career back on track. Recent reports have suggested that Real Betis remain keen to take him back to his former hunting ground.

Los Blancos are not interested in a loan deal and will only consider a permanent exit at the set price. However, Eduardo Camavinga's injury could tempt Ancelotti to hold on to the 28-year-old for a little longer. While the Italian manager is well stocked in midfield, Ceballos's experience could be invaluable for the club following Toni Kroos' retirement.

