Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos plan Erling Haaland move; club want Leny Yoro, and more - December 16, 2023

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations for their La Liga game against Villarreal on Sunday (December 17) at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's team are second in the league after 16 games, two points behind surprise leaders Girona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning a move for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are interested in Lille centre-back Leny Yoro.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 16, 2023:

Real Madrid plan Erling Haaland move

Erling Haaland is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to move for Erling Haaland in 2024, according to AS. The Norwegian superstar has established himself as one of the finest strikers in world footbal in recent seasons.

Haaland became a household name during his time with Borussia Dortmund and has taken his game to a higher level since moving to Manchester City last summer.

The 23-year-old helped the club win a historic continental treble last season, endearing himself to Los Blancos. Haaland has registered 71 goals and 14 assists from 75 outings for the Cityzens and is now wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants are gearing up for a superstar signing next summer and have their eyes on Kylian Mbappe and Haaland.

However, Real Madrid believe that the Norwegian would be better suited for the club right now. The La Liga giants don't want to burn their hands once again in the pursuit of Mbappe. There are also fears that Mbappe's arrival could disrupt Vinicius Junior's form, given that they both like to operate in the left-forward role.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are yet to sign a proper replacement for Karim Benzema, who left this summer. Haaland fits the bill and has been identified as the priority for next summer.

However, prising him away from the Etihad could be a challenge, given that the player's camp would prefer him to leave in 2025. Interestingly, the Norwegian's contract reportedly has a release clause in excess of €200 million for next summer, which Real Madrid are hoping to exercise.

Los Blancos want Leny Yoro

Real Madrid are interested in Leny Yoro, according to journalist Santi Aouna. The French defender is the latest young talent to burst out of Lille and has established himself as a first-team regular. The 18-year-old has appeared 19 times across competitions this season, starting 17.

Los Blancos have identified him as a heir to Raphael Varane and are planning to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu soon. However, they face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Lille want to tie the 18-year-old down to a new deal but are open to his departure for €50 million.

Chelsea eyeing Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are willing to offer Ferland Mendy an escape route from Real Madrid, according to Bernabeu Digital.

The French left-back has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu few years ago. Los Blancos signed Fran Garcia for the left-back position this summer and were interested in letting Mendy go. However, a move failed to materialise, and the 28-year-old has been in and out of the team since.

Mendy has appeared 13 times across competitions for the La Liga giants this campaign, starting 10. Real Madrid are eyeing Alphonso Davies ahead of next summer, as per TEAMtalk, and could be willing to let the Frenchman go.

The Blues are in need of a new left-back and have set their sights on the 28-year-old. However, Mendy wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and fight for his place.