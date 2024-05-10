Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos plan Joselu stay, Alphonso Davies remains coy about his future, and more - May 10, 2024

Real Madrid will turn their attention back to La Liga after securing passage to the Champions League final. Carlo Ancelotti's team will next face Granada on Saturday, May 11.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to offer Joselu a one-year deal. Elsewhere, Alphonso Davies has refused to rule out a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 10, 2024.

Real Madrid plan Joselu stay

Joselu has been in fine form this season

Real Madrid are pleased with Joselu's performances this season and are considering his permanent stay at the club, according to El Chiringuito.

The veteran striker arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer on loan from Espanyol and has been impressive so far. Joselu has scored 16 times and set up three more from 46 outings across competitions.

The La Liga giants are pleased with his efforts and could look to exercise the option to sign the player for €1.5m this summer.

Alternatively, Los Blancos could also opt for a second loan spell for the player next season.

Even though Kylian Mbappe is set to arrive over the summer, the 34-year-old could still have a role to play from the bench next campaign.

Alphonso Davies remains coy about his future

Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies has hinted that his future at Bayern Munich remains up in the air.

The Canadian will enter the final year of his contract with the club this summer and hasn't agreed to a new deal yet. Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old and are apparently eager to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of this season.

Speaking to the press after Wednesday's game, Davies revealed that his camp was locked in talks with the Bavarians regarding his future.

“Will I play here at the Bernabeu next? Right now, my agent is talking to Bayern. Whatever happens, I’m very grateful to Bayern,” said Davies.

The left-back has appeared 40 times across competitions for the German giants this season, registering two goals and five assists.

Club legend backs Kylian Mbappe to join Los Blancos

Kylian Mbappe

Former Real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistelrooy believes Kylian Mbappe will end up at the Santiago Bernabeu over the summer.

The French superstar's contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will expire at the end of this season and he already has one foot out of the club. Los Blancos have been hot on the heels of the player for ages and are reportedly engaged in talks to secure his services this year.

Speaking recently, as cited by AS, Nistelrooy added that Mbappe will have no trouble playing alongside the likes of Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo Goes.

"I can see Mbappe moving to Real Madrid this year. Kylian is a very intelligent player and boy and I am sure that he thinks that to improve in his career because he is still very young, and to win the Ballon d’Or, he should play for Madrid," said Van Nistelrooy.

"Of course, Mbappé can play with Vini and Rodrygo. Carlo gives a lot of freedom to attackers. Mbappé, Vini, Rodrygo, Bellingham will all keep switching positions during the game, and it will be unstoppable," he added.

Mbappe has appeared 306 times for the Parisians to date, registering 255 goals and 108 assists.