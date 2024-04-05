Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos plan Vinicius renewal, Newcastle want Dani Ceballos, and more - April 5, 2024

Real Madrid will lock horns with Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday, April 9. Carlo Ancelotti will be eyeing revenge for his team's loss last season against the Citizens in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to hand Vinicius Junior a new contract. Elsewhere, Newcastle United are interested in Dani Ceballos.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 5, 2024.

Real Madrid plan Vinicius' renewal

Vinicius Junior is among the finest players in the world right now

Real Madrid are planning to hand Vinicius Junior a new contract, according to SPORT.

The Brazilian forward's contract with the club runs until 2027 and he remains a key figure at the Santiago Bernabeu. There are some reports that the impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe this summer could put his future up in the air. Multiple clubs have been alerted to the situation and few have even been named as possible destinations for the 23-year-old.

However, Los Blancos have no intention of letting Vinicius leave and are already planning to end speculation regarding his future. The Brazilian is among the finest forwards in the world, and the club want him to build a long partnership with Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The La Liga giants are now considering handing him an improved contract until 2029, which will include wages at par with the French superstar.

Newcastle want Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos has admirers at St. James' Park

Newcastle United are interested in Dani Ceballos, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 27-year-old is a peripheral figure at the Santiago Bernabeu and has struggled for game time this season once again. Ceballos has appeared 21 times across competitions this campaign, only four of which have been starts. The Spanish midfielder is likely to seek greener pastures at the end of this season and the Magpies are interested.

Newcastle are looking for midfield reinforcements this summer amid the uncertain future of Bruno Guimaraes. Ceballos has already played in the Premier League during his time on loan with Arsenal and could hit the ground running at St. James' Park.

Real Madrid are likely to let the 27-year-old leave for a fair fee.

Kylian Mbappe desperate to join Los Blancos, says football agent

Kylian Mbappe looks set to move to Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Kylian Mbappe has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to football agent Dario Canovi.

The French superstar's contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) runs out at the end of this season and he has decided not to renew. Mbappe is locked in talks with Real Madrid regarding a possible Bosman move at the end of this season.

Speaking to Radio Goal’s Kiss Kiss Napoli, Canovi insisted that the 25-year-old is ready to fight the world to join Los Blancos.

"Mbappé has been with Real Madrid for months now. Not saying it is a farce that has been going on for a long time. Mbappé has told the coach to hell and has insulted his mother. The only team that has Mbappé in hand is Real Madrid,” said Canovi.

The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of Mbappe and it appears that they will finally get their man this summer.