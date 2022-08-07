Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning 2023 Bosman move for Leicester City midfielder; Isco completes Sevilla move, and more - August 7, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing for their UEFA Super Cup clash against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday (August 10). Manager Carlo Ancelotti won the La Liga and UEFA Champions League double and will look to start the season with silverware.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning a Bosman move for a Leicester City midfielder next summer. Elsewhere, Isco has joined Sevilla.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 7, 2022:

Real Madrid planning 2023 Bosman move for Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to move for Youri Tielemans in 2023, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle. The Belgian is in the final year of his contract with Leicester City but is yet to sign an extension. Unless the Foxes tie him down to a new deal, the 25-year-old could leave the King Power Stadium for free next year.

Tielemans, 25, has become a household name since joining Leicester in 2019. The Belgian has registered 24 goals from 158 games for the Foxes and is one of the first names in Brendan Rodgers’ team sheet. The North Irishman has insisted that the player is not for sale amid interest from a few Premier League clubs.

Los Blancos have now joined the party but could only move for him next summer. Ancelotti has brought in Aurelien Tchouameni this year but could be interested in more additions to his midfield. The tried and tested trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro could slow down next season. The La Liga giants have brought in Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga to aid in succession plans.

Jude Bellingham has been identified as the final piece of the puzzle at the Santiago Bernabeu. However the Englishman is likely to cost a fortune, while there’s also a heavy rush for his signature. Tielemans has emerged as a cheaper alternative, and Madrid could dive for him next summer should he be available on a Bosman move.

Isco completes Sevilla move

Isco has joined Sevilla as a free agent.

Isco has joined Sevilla on a Bosman move, as confirmed by the club. The Spanish midfielder left Real Madrid this summer at the end of his contract and agreed to move to the Andalusian club. Isco will sign a two-year deal and is due to have his medicals on Monday.

Sevilla FC @SevillaFC_ENG Ahead of Isco formalising his signing with us, here's a look at the Andalusian's career so far Ahead of Isco formalising his signing with us, here's a look at the Andalusian's career so far ⬇️

Sevilla nmanager Julen Lopetegui personally requested the services of the 30-year-old, having worked with him during his stints with the national team and Los Blancos. Isco arrives at Sevilla having won everything on offer with Real Madrid, and his experience could be a huge bonus for Lopetegui.

Los Blancos contemplating Milan Skriniar move next summer

Milan Skriniar is staring at an uncertain future at Inter Milan.

Real Madrid are mulling a move for Milan Skriniar next summer, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle. The 27-year-old has earned rave reviews for his performances with Inter Milan and has appeared over 200 times for the Nerazzurri. He played a starring role in their 2020-21 Serie A triumph but is in the final year of his contract.

Skriniar is yet to agree to an extension, prompting speculation about his future. His situation has generated interest from quite a few clubs around Europe, including Los Blancos. Ancelotti is spoilt for choice at the back after the arrival of Antonio Rudiger this summer. A new central defender is hardly a pressing need, but the club could spring into action next summer if Skriniar is available for free.

