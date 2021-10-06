Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning €60m January move for Kylian Mbappe, Manchester United interested in Spanish ace, and more - 6th October 2021

Real Madrid have been on a goalscoring spree this season. Los Blancos have scored 22 goals so far in eight games in La Liga, the most in the league by a country mile. Carlo Ancelotti has his eyes on the trophy that eluded him in his previous tenure.

Real Madrid are planning a €60 million move for Kylian Mbappe in January. Manchester United are keeping a close eye on a Los Blancos star.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from October 06, 2021.

Real Madrid planning €60m January move for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are planning a €60m move for Kylian Mbappe in January

Real Madrid are planning a €60 million move for Kylian Mbappe at the turn of the year, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. Los Blancos have been hot on the heels of the Paris Saint-Germain star for quite some time and have failed with a move for him this summer.

The La Liga giants were willing to offer €200 million for the Frenchman, whose current contract expires next summer, but the Parisians had no intentions of letting him leave.

Real Madrid are now plotting another attempt to secure Mbappe, this time in January. Unless the Frenchman signs a new contract by then, he will be free to talk to potential suitors at the turn of the year.

Los Blancos are ready to test the waters with a €60 million move then, to ward off competition for his services next summer. The La Liga giants believe Mbappe could be the true successor to Cristiano Ronaldo in their team.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Mbappé to L’Équipe: “When I say leave, I’m talking about Real Madrid. Real made an offer. I thought that my time at PSG was over. Leaving was the logical next step”. 🚨⚪️“Other clubs? NO. I am attached to Paris, and if I had left this summer it would have only been for Real”. Mbappé to L’Équipe: “When I say leave, I’m talking about Real Madrid. Real made an offer. I thought that my time at PSG was over. Leaving was the logical next step”. 🚨⚪️“Other clubs? NO. I am attached to Paris, and if I had left this summer it would have only been for Real”. https://t.co/rKIy9M6Nak

Real Madrid are aware that it will be next to impossible to secure his services in January.

However, Los Blancos are hoping that PSG will be willing to cash in on Mbappe if he refuses to sign an extension. They are willing to pounce if an opportunity arises.

Manchester United interested in Marco Asensio

Manchester United are among the clubs vying for the services of Marco Asensio

Manchester United are among the clubs vying for the services of Marco Asensio, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Spaniard is surplus to requirements at Real Madrid and could be offloaded next year. Asensio, however, will not be short of suitors.

AFC Agent @AfcAgent #Arsenal Interest from Arsenal in Marco Asensio, player said to be unhappy with his playing time at Madrid. #AFC Interest from Arsenal in Marco Asensio, player said to be unhappy with his playing time at Madrid. #AFC #Arsenal https://t.co/e3MKhrVLgm

The Red Devils have a long-standing interest in Asensio and are ready to finally bring him to Old Trafford.

However, the Premier League giants could face competition from the likes of Sevilla, Napoli and Arsenal for his signature. Los Blancos are ready to let him leave for €40 million.

Juventus eyeing loan move for Real Madrid star

Juventus are plotting a loan move for Eden Hazard

Juventus are plotting a loan move for Eden Hazard, according to JuveFC via Don Diarios. The Belgian has endured a difficult time since joining Real Madrid in 2019.

Also Read

Carlo Ancelotti does not consider him part of his plans and Los Blancos are ready to consider his departure provided they receive a suitable bid.

Real Madrid are already planning to bolster their squad with the addition of Kylian Mbappe next year which might force Hazard down the pecking order. Juventus are proposing a two-year loan deal with an option to buy.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar