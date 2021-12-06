Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning to beat Barcelona to Erling Haaland's signature; Premier League duo interested in Belgian ace, and more - 6th December 2021

Real Madrid are atop the La Liga table after 16 games, having won 12 of their matches and losing just once. They are eight points clear of Sevilla, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are planning to take the help of a super agent to pip Barcelona to the signature of Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, two Premier League teams are interested in Madrid's midfielder Eden Hazard.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 6th December 2021.

Real Madrid planning to beat Barcelona to Erling Haaland's signature

Real Madrid are planning to use Mino Raiola to beat Barcelona to the signature of Erling Haaland.

Real Madrid are planning to use Mino Raiola to beat Barcelona to the signature of Erling Haaland, according to Barca Universal via El Nacional.

The Norwegian has developed into one of the hottest young strikers in the world since joining Borussia Dortmund. The 21-year-old has admirers at almost every top club around Europe, including Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are preparing for a blockbuster summer of 2022. The La Liga giants refrained from splashing the cash this summer, signing only Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba, with the latter joining on a free transfer. Los Blancos are ready to make up for that next summer, and have Haaland among their list of targets.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Erling Haaland in the Bundesliga:



51 games

51 goals



Built different 🤖 Erling Haaland in the Bundesliga:51 games51 goalsBuilt different 🤖 https://t.co/a9ORXEwORu

The Norwegian has been exceptional for Dortmund since joining the club in January 2020. Haaland has scored 72 goals in 71 appearances, endearing himself to Real Madrid as well as Barcelona. The 21-year-old could be available for €75 million next summer, but his agent Mino Raiola reportedly wants an additional €40 million in agent fees.

Barcelona want to take Haaland to the Camp Nou, but cannot afford Raiola's fees. Los Blancos have made Kylian Mbappe their numero uno target next summer. However, Madrid also want Haaland at the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants are now willing to give in to Raiola's demands to win the race for the Norwegian.

West Ham United and Everton interested in Eden Hazard

West Ham United and Everton are interested in Eden Hazard.

West Ham United and Everton are interested in Eden Hazard, according to The Sun.

The Belgian has endured a nightmarish stint at Real Madrid since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019. Los Blancos have been patient with him so far, but are planning for his departure now. With Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland expected to arrive next year, the Belgian will be surplus to requirements.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Eden Hazard move from Chelsea to Real Madrid has been somewhat disastrous, and the man that cost Los Blancos £88m with a deal potentially rising to £150m, has been listed for just £21m, with Everton and West Ham interested. Do you think @ChelseaFC should buy back Hazard? Eden Hazard move from Chelsea to Real Madrid has been somewhat disastrous, and the man that cost Los Blancos £88m with a deal potentially rising to £150m, has been listed for just £21m, with Everton and West Ham interested. Do you think @ChelseaFC should buy back Hazard? https://t.co/gGNvDoYMId

West Ham and Everton are ready to offer Hazard a lifeline. Real Madrid are desperate to remove the player's astronomical salary from their wage bill. Los Blancos could allow him to leave for just £21 to 25.5 million. They are even willing to sanction a loan move with an option to buy.

Newcastle United monitoring Reinier Jesus

Newcastle United are keeping a close eye on Reinier Jesus.

Newcastle United are keeping a close eye on Reinier Jesus, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Real Madrid youngster is currently on loan with Borussia Dortmund, where he has struggled to find his footing. Los Blancos are likely to offload the player next summer.

Also Read Article Continues below

Newcastle United are interested in the 19-year-old, and want to target him next year. However, they will likely face competition from Getafe and Espanyol for Reinier.

Edited by Bhargav