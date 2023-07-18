Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning Eduardo Camavinga renewal; Ferland Mendy likely to leave, and more - July 18, 2023

Real Madrid finished second in La Liga last season, ten points adrift of champions Barcelona. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will be planning to wrestle back the league in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are looking to extend midfielder Eduardo Camavinga's stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, defender Ferland Mendy is likely to leave this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 18, 2023:

Real Madrid planning Eduardo Camavinga renewal

Real Madrid are planning to extend Eduardo Camavinga's stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French midfielder joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2021 and has been widely used by Ancelotti. Last season, the 20-year-old even operated as a makeshift left-back and fared superbly.

Ancelotti has already hinted that Camavinga will be used mostly in midfield next season following the acquisition of Fran Garcia. However, the arrival of Jude Bellingham, combined with the contract renewals of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos has raised doubts over his future. Recent reports have linked the player away from the La Liga giants.

However, Romano has squashed those reports. The Frenchman is quite appreciated at Real Madrid, and his exemplary attitude has also impressed president Floretino Perez. So, there's no question of letting him go, as the player is firmly in Los Blancos' plans.

The 20-year-old is tied to the La Liga giants till 2027. The club are now planning to offer Camavinga an improved deal, with a pay hike and a €1 billion release clause.

Ferland Mendy likely to leave

Ferland Mendy is the only first-team player considered sellable by Real Madrid this summer, according to AS.

The La Liga giants have made a few smart signings in the current transfer window and are expected to offload players as well. Clubs in the Premier League have been linked to the likes of Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in recent weeks.

However, Los Blancos have no intentions of letting them go. Mendy's position at the Santiago Bernabeu has always been weak following his recent struggles. However, things have gone further downhill following the arrival of Fran Garcia.

The Spanish left-back is likely to become first choice under Ancelotti next season, while David Alaba and even Camavinga could deputise in the position if there be a need.

As such, Mendy could become surplus to requirements, and Real Madrid are ready to listen to offers for his services. Los Blancos are hoping to raise around €48 million for the 28-year-old.

Jude Bellingham heaps praise on Toni Kroos

Jude Bellingham has spoken highly of Toni Kroos. The German midfielder has attained a legendary status at the Santiago Bernabeu and recently signed a one-year extension till 2024.

The 33-year-old was an integral part of Ancelotti's starting XI last season, racking up two goals and six assists in 52 appearances across competitions. However, things could change in the upcoming campaign, especially after the arrival of Bellingham this summer.

The Englishman is one of the brightest talents in the land and joined Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund in a big money move. The 20-year-old will have the change to hone his skills by working alongside Kroos, but his arrival adds more competition to an already packed midfield.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Madrid Universal, Bellingham termed Kroos as a 'master'.

"Toni Kroos is a master. One thing I’ve noticed is his passing details. The ball just drops wherever he wants it to, all the time. Having watched Kroos from the outside, it’s a pleasure to watch him up close.

"It’s really good being able to receive the ball from him, showing him what I can do too, and see how our skills can match," said Bellingham.

The Englishman will also have Luka Modric for company next season at the Santiago Bernabeu.