Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning to include Brazilian ace in Erling Haaland offer; Juventus interested in Spanish stat, and more - 1st October 2021

Real Madrid are ready to turn their attention back to La Liga after a disappointing outing in the Champions League in midweek. Los Blancos lost 1-2 to competition debutants Sheriff at the Santiago Bernabeu. They will now hope to get back to winning ways against Espanyol on Sunday.

Meanwhile, off the field, Real Madrid are contemplating the inclusion of a Brazilian attacker in their offer for Erling Haaland. Juventus are interested in one of Madrid's Spanish stars who could leave Los Blancos next year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 1st October 2021

Real Madrid want to include Rodrygo in Erling Haaland offer

Real Madrid are ready to include Rodrygo in a deal for Erling Haaland.

Real Madrid are planning to use Rodrygo to sweeten a deal for Erling Haaland, according to The Hard Tackle via El Chiringuito TV.

Los Blancos are eager to bring the Norwegian to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer. when Haaland will be available for a cut-price deal. But there's likely to be severe competition for his services. The La Liga giants hope to steal a march on their rivals by including Rodrygo in a player plus cash offer for Haaland.

The Brazilian joined Real Madrid in 2019, and has picked up ten goals and 11 assists from 68 appearances for the La Liga giants. Widely regarded as one of the rising stars of South American football, Rodrygo was also courted by Borussia Dortmund before he joined Los Blancos.

The Bundesliga giants have retained an interest in the player, so the La Liga giants are ready to use that to their advantage.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid 🇳🇴ℹ️ Haaland wants to sign for Real Madrid next season but Raiola will play a part in the player's move away from BVB. @diarioas 🇳🇴ℹ️ Haaland wants to sign for Real Madrid next season but Raiola will play a part in the player's move away from BVB. @diarioas https://t.co/zPpMl8OObC

Real Madrid have identified Haaland as the ideal successor to Karim Benzema, who is already 33 now. Los Blancos are willing to part ways with Rodrygo if that helps them secure the services of Haaland. Dortmund could be enticed by the chance to sign the Brazilian, given that he has the ability to take the Bundesliga by storm.

Juventus interested in Marco Asensio

Juventus are interested in Marco Asensio.

Juventus are interested in Marco Asensio, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Spaniard has dropped down the pecking order at Real Madrid of late. Despite a fabulous hat trick this season against Mallorca, it is safe to say that Asensio has not lived up to expectations since joining Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti remains an admirer of the 25-yeat-old. But the Spaniard might be tempted to move away from the Santiago Bernabeu to resurrect his career. Juventus believe Asensio could be an able replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin.

Real Madrid handed chance to sign Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku has been offered to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have been handed the opportunity to sign Christopher Nkunku, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Frenchman has been in blistering form this season, registering seven goals and three assists from just nine appearances for RB Leipzig. Pini Zahavi, Nkunku's agent, has offered the player to Los Blancos.

Christopher Nkunku for RB Leipzig last season:



◉ 40 games

◉ 7 goals



Christopher Nkunku for RB Leipzig this season:



◉ 9 games

◉ 7 goals



Already matched last campaign's tally. 😅



◉ 40 games

◉ 7 goals



Christopher Nkunku for RB Leipzig this season:



◉ 9 games

◉ 7 goals



Already matched last campaign's tally. 😅 https://t.co/PSFSs2W3Hl

Real Madrid have already signed David Alaba from the Bundesliga this summer. Los Blancos could repeat the trick with Nkunku. But the Frenchman is contracted to Leipzig until 2024, and is expected to cost Real Madrid a fortune.

