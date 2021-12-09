Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning January loan move for Bundesliga star; Gareth Bale wants return to Premier League, and more - 9th December 2021

Real Madrid will look to pick up their tenth consecutive win across competitions this season when they face Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Los Blancos are undefeated since losing to Espanyol at the start of October. This week, they beat Inter Milan in the Champions League to progress to the Round of 16 as group winners.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are planning to sign an RB Leipzig star on loan in January. Elsewhere, Gareth Bale wants to join Tottenham Hotspur at the end of his current deal with Los Blancos. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 9th December 2021.

Real Madrid planning January loan move for Dani Olmo

Real Madrid are planning to move for Dani Olmo in January, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. Los Blancos want to sign the Spaniard on loan with an option to buy. The 23-year-old has been the star of the show at RB Leipzig recently.

Olmo, who joined the Bundesliga team at the start of last year, has improved by leaps and bounds since then. The Spanish midfielder has registered 12 goals and 14 assists in 60 games, alerting Real Madrid. His form with his national team has further piqued Los Blancos' interest.

The 23-year-old is already wanted by his former club Barcelona as well as Manchester United. Real Madrid have now entered the fray, and are plotting to steal a march on their rivals. Los Blancos believe Olmo could be the eventual successor of Luka Modric at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano @_joebray Man City manager Pep Guardiola on Dani Olmo interest rumours: “The answer is no, we’re not in talks to sign Olmo. He [Dani Olmo] is a Leipzig player. He’s a fantastic player”. 🔵 #MCFC Man City manager Pep Guardiola on Dani Olmo interest rumours: “The answer is no, we’re not in talks to sign Olmo. He [Dani Olmo] is a Leipzig player. He’s a fantastic player”. 🔵 #MCFC @_joebray

Real Madrid are proposing a loan move for the Spaniard in January, with an option to buy next summer. The 23-year-old currently has a €60 million price tag on his head, and it is not clear whether Los Blancos are willing to match that valuation. The player, though, prefers a move back to Barcelona.

Gareth Bale wants return to Tottenham Hotspur

Gareth Bale desires a return to Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Welshman enjoyed a decent loan spell with Spurs last season. However, the 32-year-old has failed to break into Carlo Ancelotti's plans at Real Madrid in the ongoing campaign. His current deal expires next summer, and Los Blancos are ready for his departure.

Real Madrid are expected to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland next summer, which would render Bale surplus to requirements. The Welshman is now eyeing a return to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur once his current deal with Los Blancos runs out.

Real Madrid face competition from Atletico Madrid for Pedro Porro

Real Madrid face competition from Atletico Madrid for the signature of Pedro Porro, according to Sport Witness. The Manchester City full-back is currently on loan with Sporting, where he has gone from strength to strength. Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on his development as they scout for a replacement for Dani Carvajal.

The Spaniard has struggled with fitness issues this season. Real Madrid lack decent cover at the right-back position, and want to address the issue by signing Porro. However, Los Blancos will have to ward off competition from Atletico Madrid to get their hands on the City player.

