Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning January move for Chelsea defender; club favourites to land Endrick, and more - December 6, 2022

Real Madrid are second in La Liga after 14 games, two points behind their arch-rivals Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti’s wards have lost just once this season in the league and remain determined to defend their title.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning a move for a Chelsea defender in January. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the La Liga giants are the favourites to land Brazilian teenage sensation Endrick.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 6, 2022:

Real Madrid planning January move for Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to move for Cesar Azpilicueta in January, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Spanish defender was linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer but ended up extending his stay at Stamford Bridge. However, his future is not set in stone, and the Blues could let him go for a suitable bid.

Ancelotti is eager to bolster his backline at the turn of the year and has set his sights on the 33-year-old. Azpilicueta’s ability to carry out multiple roles at the back makes him an enticing prospect for the Italian manager. Los Blancos are planning to offer €10 million for his signature this winter.

Los Blancos favourites to land Endrick, says Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano reckons Real Madrid are the favourites to land Endrick. The Brazilian prodigy is wanted by clubs around Europe after earning plaudits for his performances with Palmeiras. Apart from Los Blancos, the 16-year-old is also wanted by Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking recently, as cited by Caught Offside, Romano said that the La Liga giants are leading the race to sign Endrick.

“I’ve been saying all along, there are three clubs – Real Madrid, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain – in the race for Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick – probably the most exciting young player in South American football right now,” said Romano.

He continued:

“Chelsea are pushing. PSG have had a bid turned down by Palmeiras, rumours about Barcelona are not concrete – they like the player, but there have never been any negotiations with the club or the player. So, now, Real Madrid are really pushing, and we can say they are leading the race to sign Endrick.”

Romano added that Palmeiras want €60 million for the Brazilian, who can only arrive on European shores in the summer of 2024 when he turns 18.

“Official talks with Palmeiras have now begun – Real Madrid are negotiating with the Brazilian club for Endrick’s transfer. Let me make it clear, though, the transfer is not for now or next summer, but for June 2024, when Endrick turns 18. Chelsea are still in talks on the player’s side, but Real Madrid are in official talks with Palmeiras to discuss the package of the deal,” said Romano.

He continued:

“Palmeiras want €60m, and they want that fee, but it could be done with add-ons and bonuses. The expectation of all the people involved in this deal is that it will be completed by the end of December, so in the next few weeks, it could be done.”

Romano concluded:

“Real Madrid are leading the race, so we’ll see if they can get it done before the end of the month. PSG and Chelsea will not give up; the transfer market can be crazy and unpredictable, so let’s see what happens.”

Real Madrid have a stellar record of lapping up young talents from South America, so Endrick could be next in line.

Fabrizio Romano outlines how Real Madrid won race for Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior is one of the most important players at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Vinicius Junior's desire to join Real Madrid helped the La Liga giants win the race for the Brazilian four years ago.

The 22-year-old has grown in leaps and bounds in recent seasons and has been on fire of late. He has registered ten goals and five assists in 21 games across competitions this season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there were multiple clubs on Vinicius’ trail before he moved to the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Real Madrid have a good history with signing top young talents – they were in control in the race for Vinicius a few years ago as well, and it’s proven a great move for them,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“Speculation was normal, as Vinicius was the best talent in South America by far, so all the clubs from England, Spain and Italy sent their scouts to monitor him. Still, he always wanted Real Madrid; he only wanted Real Madrid. There was never another option for him.”

Vinicius is currently at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Brazil, where he has scored once in two games.

