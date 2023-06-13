Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning Kylian Mbappe move; Luka Modric set to stay, and more - June 13, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing for a busy summer, where they are expected to invest heavily on new players. Manager Carlo Ancelotti needs to reinforce his squad after missing out on the league and UEFA Champions League titles this season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe this summer. Elsewhere, midfielder Luka Modric is set to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 13, 2023:

Real Madrid planning Kylian Mbappe move

Real Madrid are planning to move for Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to Foot Mercato.

The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the Frenchman and attempted to sign him twice, albeit without success. Los Blancos submitted a colossal bid for the 24-year-old in the summer of 2021, when he had a year left in his Paris Saint-Germain contract.

However, the Ligue 1 champions turned it down. The Spanish side then attempted to secure Mbappe's services on a Bosman move last summer. The Frenchman appeared set for a move to the Santiago Bernabeu before performing an eleventh hour U-turn to extend his stay with the Parisians.

The 24-year-old's contract with the French giants runs till 2024, with an option for an additional year. However, Mbappe has reportedly informed PSG that he will not sign the extension.

The Ligue 1 giants have no desire to lose him for free next summer and are determined to cash in on him this summer. Subsequently, Real Madrid are preparing to take advantage of the situation and secure Mbappe's signature. With Karim Benzema already out of the club, the La Liga giants are eager to sign a Galactico forward this summer, and the 24-year-old fits the bill

Los Blancos have always had Mbappe in their plans but were planning to sign him for free in 2024. However, the recent turn of events has forced Real Madrid into action.

President Florentino Perez has already initiated discussion with Mbappe to discuss a possible move this summer. Los Blancos are likely to test the waters with an opening bid soon.

Luka Modric set to stay

Luka Modric has decided to extend his stay with Real Madrid, according to Marca. The Croatian midfielder is in the final month of his contract with Los Blancos but is yet to sign an extension. His situation has generated interest from Saudi Arabia, with Al-Ahly Jeddah handing him a massive proposal.

The 37-year-old will earn around €80 million if he moves to the Middle East, which is seven times his current wages with the La Liga giants. With Cristiano Ronaldo already playing in the Saudi Pro League and Karim Benzema joining this year, Modric must have been tempted to follow suit. However, the Croatian has turned down the offer, as he wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Modric is now preparing to help his nation win the UEFA Nations League. Once the tournament is over, the Croatian will return to Real Madrid and sign a one-year contract, as he wants to continue playing at the highest level for another season.

Toni Kroos turns down Saudi Arabia move

Toni Kroos has rejected an offer to move to Saudi Arabia this summer, according to Sport Bild vis AS.

The German midfielder's contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the month, and, like his midfield partner Modric, is likely to sign an extension. The 33-year-old was previously contemplating retirement but has warmed up to the idea of a new deal recently

With no official news of his renewal yet, Kroos was recently approached by a Saudi Arabian club regarding a move to the Middle East. However, the German midfielder opted not to take up the offer, as he wants to continue his association with the La Liga giants.

Kroos remains a key component of Ancelotti's side and is likely to play a key role next season, too.

