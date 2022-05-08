Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning to meet Kylian Mbappe's family; Carlo Ancelotti eager to win Champions League, and more - 7 May 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to travel to the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday to face deposed champions Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Los Blancos have already secured the league title and will now look to end the season on a high.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants are planning to meet Kylian Mbappe's family. Elsewhere, manager Carlo Ancelotti is eager to win the UEFA Champions League.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 7th May 2022:

Real Madrid planning to meet Kylian Mbappe's family

Kylian Mbappe could arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are planning to meet Kylian Mbappe's family in the coming days, according to The Hard Tackle via RMC Sport. The Frenchman is drawing close to the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer. La Liga giants Madrid are hoping to secure his signature on a Bosman move.

Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old. Ancelotti is hoping to add Mbappe to his roster ahead of the new season. However, recent reports suggest that the Frenchman could sign an extension with the Parisians.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Mbappé



PSG have improved their proposal, that's why we've new rumours - but Real Madrid are still confident.



More: Kylian Mbappé has made no decision on future. He's thinking about it together with his family - but still nothing agreed or signed.PSG have improved their proposal, that's why we've new rumours - but Real Madrid are still confident.More: youtube.com/watch?v=1ioWHE… Kylian Mbappé has made no decision on future. He's thinking about it together with his family - but still nothing agreed or signed. ⭐️🇫🇷 #MbappéPSG have improved their proposal, that's why we've new rumours - but Real Madrid are still confident.More: youtube.com/watch?v=1ioWHE… https://t.co/MCHYWu9weG

Real Madrid have made the 23-year-old their numero uno target for the summer and are unwilling to admit defeat just yet. As such, the La Liga giants have set up a meeting with the player's family to help facilitate a move.

Carlo Ancelotti eager to win Champions League

Carlo Ancelotti remains eager to add another Champions League title to his kitty. The Italian has already wrapped up the La Liga title and has taken Real Madrid to the final of the premier European tournament

Speaking at his press conference, Ancelotti said that winning the Champions League would make the ongoing campaign his best ever.

"I've never got to this stage of the season in a situation like this. What a week we've had, winning the league and getting to the final. To finish it off, it would be good to win (the Champions League) on May 28, and we'll try. Winning it would make this the best season of my career for sure," said Ancelotti.

The Italian went on to shed light on Atletico Madrid's refusal to offer Los Blancos a guard of honour on Sunday, saying:

"The Italians aren't used to (the guard of honour). Atletico Madrid are a club we respect a lot; they're our neighbour and our friend. I have a lot of respect for the players, the fans and the coach. If they do it, great. If not, it doesn't matter."

Atletico manager Diego Simeone has also opened up on the ‘guard of honour’ fiasco, saying:

"These questions always look to generate controversy. The club put out a concrete statement, perfectly explained. We congratulate Real Madrid; we congratulate their players and their coaching staff because they've done an impressive job."

He continued:

"We have huge respect for Real Madrid as champions, but we have a lot more respect for our fans who are with us every day... I don't know if other leagues do it. Every society is different. Where I'm from (Argentina), it isn't done."

Meanwhile, Ancelotti has already had a historic season, becoming the first person to win league titles in five different countries. If Madrid win the Champions League final against Liverpool on May 28 in Paris, it will make the Italian the first manager to win the competition more than once with multiple clubs.

Ancelotti won two Champions League titles with Milan (2002-03 and 2006-07) before he delivered Real Madrid's La Decima seven years later.

Leandro Paredes wants to join Los Blancos

Leandro Paredes could leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes has hinted that he longs to join Los Blancos in the future. The Argentinean's contract expires next summer, but the Parisians are yet to tie him down to a new deal.

Speaking recently, as cited by Marca, Paredes said that every player dreams of playing for Los Blancos.

"Every player dreams of wearing that shirt; it's a very important club, but I have a lot of respect for my club, Paris Saint Germain, and I'm very happy here," said Paredes.

Edited by Bhargav