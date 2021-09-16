Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning to monitor French star this season, club plotting a move for Inter Milan ace, and more - 15th September 2021

Real Madrid start their new Champions League campaign by traveling to the San Siro on Wednesday to face Inter Milan. Carlo Ancelotti won the title last with Los Blancos in the 2013-14 season and is hoping to repeat the feat this term.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 15 September 2021.

Real Madrid planning to monitor Aurelien Tchouameni this season

Real Madrid will keep a close eye on Aurelien Tchouameni this season

Real Madrid are planning to monitor Aurelien Tchouameni this season, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Frenchman has seen his stocks rise after a brilliant campaign with Monaco last season. Tchouameni was subsequently adjudged the Ligue 1 Best Young Player of the year, forcing Los Blancos to sit up and take notice.

The player has continued that form into the new campaign and has managed to break into the French national team as a result. Real Madrid have been impressed with his development so far and plan to keep a close eye on him for the entirety of the current season. Los Blancos secured the services of Eduardo Camavinga this summer, but remain interested in reinforcing an aging midfield.

The La Liga giants are on the lookout for a backup for Casemiro and believe Tchouameni could be suitable for the role. The Frenchman is adept at carrying out various roles in the middle of the park and Real Madrid are enticed by his versatility. Los Blancos could decide on a move after watching him closely this season.

Los Blancos plotting a move for Milan Skriniar

Real Madrid are interested in Milan Skriniar

Real Madrid are planning to move for Milan Skriniar, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The 26-year-old could depart from Inter Milan next summer and Los Blancos want to lap him up on a cut-price deal. Skriniar has developed into one of the best defenders in Serie A since joining the Nerazzurri in 2017. The Slovakian has eight goals and four assists from 170 games for Inter Milan.

Real Madrid remain keen to bolster their defense next summer, having lost both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane in the same window. Los Blancos have Skriniar on their shortlist, although the La Liga giants are also monitoring Antonio Rudiger and Jules Kounde.

David Alaba reveals he turned down chance to wear the No. 4 at Real Madrid

David Alaba turned down the chance to wear the number 4 at Real Madrid

David Alaba has revealed he was offered Sergio Ramos' No. 4 shirt at Real Madrid. Speaking to Sport Bild, the Austrian claimed he declined the offer as he wanted to write his own history at the Santiago Bernabeu. He said:

Also Read

"Number 27, which is the one I wore at Bayern Munich, is not allowed in LaLiga and the club wanted me to wear No.4. Sergio Ramos is an absolute legend. His performances on and off the pitch make him a role model. But I am Alaba and I don't want to be compared to others, I want to write my own history here."

RMadridHome @RMadridHome 🚨 | David Alaba: “Real Madrid wanted me to carry the number 4. Sergio Ramos is an absolute legend. His performances on and off the pitch make him a role model for many. But I'm David Alaba, I don't want to be compared to others, I want to write my own story at Real Madrid.” 🚨 | David Alaba: “Real Madrid wanted me to carry the number 4. Sergio Ramos is an absolute legend. His performances on and off the pitch make him a role model for many. But I'm David Alaba, I don't want to be compared to others, I want to write my own story at Real Madrid.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Prem Deshpande