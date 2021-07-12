Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning move for Chelsea star, French defender wants €12m per year to stay at club, and more - 12th July 2021

Real Madrid continued preparations for the new season with a 3-1 win over Fuenlabrada at Valdebebas.

Carlo Ancelotti was without a host of his top stars for the friendly, but it was an opportunity for the new manager to assess the quality of his squad and test the youngsters at his disposal.

The second division side opted for defensive tactics, but Los Blancos managed to come out on top thanks to goals from Martin Odegaard, Mariano, and Victor Chust.

Real Madrid is eyeing additions to their midfield this summer, while they also want to hold on to their most important players. Ancelotti could even consider promoting some of the youngsters to the first team.

On that note, let’s look at the top Real Madrid transfer stories from July 12, 2021.

Real Madrid planning move for Chelsea ace

N’Golo Kante

Real Madrid has turned their attention to N’Golo Kante, according to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital. The French midfielder could leave Chelsea if the Blues secure the services of Eduardo Camavinga.

Kante has made 218 appearances for the Premier League side and is one of the finest midfielders in the world at the moment. His consistent performances have propelled him onto the radar of Los Blancos once again.

Real Madrid is looking to bolster their midfield this summer with Luka Modric into the twilight of his career. Los Blancos is monitoring a host of able replacements, and Kante has now been added to that list.

The Frenchman was previously thought to be untouchable at Stamford Bridge, but the Premier League side’s interest in Camavinga could open up an opportunity for Los Blancos.

French defender wants €12m per year to stay at Real Madrid

Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane wants wages of approximately €12 million per year to sign a contract extension with Real Madrid, according to Managing Madrid via ABC.

The French defender’s current deal expires next summer, and Los Blancos are eager to tie him down to a new contract.

Real Madrid is offering a salary of €7m/season to Varane but the Frenchman is demanding €12m/season if he were to renew - same salary as Alaba. [@abc_es] 🇫🇷 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 12, 2021

The 28-year-old wants a salary on par with David Alaba and Sergio Ramos, but Real Madrid is only offering him a contract which will see him pocket €7 million per year.

Varane wants to earn as much as the other top defenders in the world and believes he has done enough to demand a hike.

Los Blancos want €50 million for him, with Manchester United already offering €40 million €45 million for his services.

If the two sides cannot reach an agreement, the Frenchman could also stay for another year and then leave for free.

Los Blancos want Marvin Park to step up to the first team

Real Madrid wants Marvin Park to step up to the first team next season, according to Marca. The 21-year-old winger caught the eye last season in his four appearances for Los Blancos.

The Castilla graduate carried out the wingback role with aplomb and has the speed and power to excel at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti wants to keep the youngster in the mix for the upcoming campaign, although Real Madrid plans to deploy the player in a deeper role than a traditional winger.

