Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning summer move for Ajax star; club confident of signing Kylian Mbappe, and more - 21 January 2022

Real Madrid secured a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over Elche in the Copa Del Rey Round of 16 on Thursday. Goals from Isco and Eden Hazard helped Los Blancos progress to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are prioritising a summer move for an Ajax midfielder. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are confident of securing the services of Kylian Mbappe at the end of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 21st January 2022.

Real Madrid planning summer move for Ryan Gravenberch

Real Madrid are eager to sign Ryan Gravenberch this summer.

Real Madrid are eager to sign Ryan Gravenberch this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. Los Blancos have the Dutch midfielder ahead of Paul Pogba and Franck Kessie in their priority list.

Gravenberch rose through the ranks at Ajax, and broke into their first team a couple of years ago. He has since become a regular at the Johan Cruyff ArenA. Widely regarded as one of the most talented young midfielders in European football. The 19-year-old has bagged a goal and four assists in 27 games across competitions this summer, capturing Los Blancos' attention.

FITH @FITHupdates Ajax's Ryan Gravenberch emerges as potential Real Madrid target.



The Netherlands international is one of the options Real Madrid are considering signing to increase their midfield options. Gravenberch, 19, would likely command a transfer fee of around €40million. (Fichajes) Ajax's Ryan Gravenberch emerges as potential Real Madrid target.The Netherlands international is one of the options Real Madrid are considering signing to increase their midfield options. Gravenberch, 19, would likely command a transfer fee of around €40million. (Fichajes)

Los Blancos are tipped to upgrade their squad this summer. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is expected to pay extra attention to the centre of the park.

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, the creative fulcrum of the team, are both at the fag end of their careers. The La Liga giants are laying down succession plans for both players, so they have their eyes on Gravenberch.

Real Madrid are already in touch with the player's agent, Mino Raiola, to facilitate a move this summer. The 19-year-old is expected to cost around €33 million, which should suit the La Liga giants. Los Blancos are willing to target Gravenberch ahead of Pogba and Kessie, both of whom could be available for free.

Los Blancos confident of signing Kylian Mbappe

Los Blancos are confident of securing Kylian Mbappe's signature this summer.

Real Madrid are confident of securing Kylian Mbappe's signature this summer, according to IB Times via ESPN.

The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract with PSG. Los Blancos are eager to sign him for free at the end of the season. However, recent reports suggest that the Parisians are close to tying the 23-year-old to a new short-term contract.

Nevertheless, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez remains confident of signing Mbappe for free this summer. However, he will have to be wary of a U-turn from the Frenchman, which could jeopardise his plans.

Carlo Ancelotti happy with Elche win

Ancelotti was delighted with the win over Elche in the Copa Del Rey.

Carlo Ancelotti was delighted with the win over Elche in the Copa Del Rey. Los Blancos reached the quarter-finals after an intense game.

Speaking after the victory, the Italian hailed his team's character against Elche.

"This is the match that has made me happiest from this part of the season. I warned the players that it could be a long match and that we had to be ready for everything, for mistakes, for conceding a goal, for extra time. This is an extraordinary squad. They fight until the end. They have character," said Ancelotti.

The Italian also spoke glowingly about the two Madrid goalscorers on the night - Isco and Hazard - who have been linked with an exit from the club. Ancelotti said about the two substitutes, and about keeping them motivated:

Also Read Article Continues below

“Hazard and Isco won this match for us. Sometimes they’ve deserved to play more. They’re very professional. (Keeping them motivated) is about maintaining good relationships, as people not just as footballers.”

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Bhargav