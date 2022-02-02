Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning summer move for Leipzig star; club interested in former player, and more - 2 February 2022

Real Madrid will travel to the San Mames Stadium on Thursday to face Athletic Club in the quarter-finals of the Copa Del Rey. Los Blancos will look to progress to the next round of the competition to keep their domestic treble hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are planning a summer move for a Leipzig full-back. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in a former player. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 2nd February 2022.

Real Madrid planning summer move for Angelino

Los Blancos are planning a move for Angelino this summer.

Real Madrid are planning a move for Angelino this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via ABC. The Spaniard has been impressive for Leipzig recently, which has captured the attention of Los Blancos.

Angelino initially joined the Bundesliga side on loan from Manchester City in January 2020. The 25-year-old earned a permanent deal last year after impressing the club's hierarchy. He has since gone from strength to strength with Leipzig, and is now among the finest full-backs in the German top flight.

The Spaniard has registered nine goals and 23 assists from 80 games so far for the Bundesliga side. His emergence has catapulted him to Los Blancos' radar. The Spanish giants are on the lookout for a left-back this year, with Marcelo set to leave at the end of his contract this summer.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Real Madrid are very impressed with Angeliño's versatility, he can play in midfield, as a full-back, and also in attack. He would cost the club €30m. Real Madrid are very impressed with Angeliño's versatility, he can play in midfield, as a full-back, and also in attack. He would cost the club €30m. @abc_es 🇪🇸 Real Madrid are very impressed with Angeliño's versatility, he can play in midfield, as a full-back, and also in attack. He would cost the club €30m. @abc_es https://t.co/9Q9js3jhuA

Manager Carlo Ancelotti does have Miguel Gutierrez at his disposal, but the Italian is not convinced by the player. Ferland Mendy remains the only established left-back in the squad, so Real Madrid are determined to address that. The La Liga giants are scouting the market for options, and have Angelino on their wish list.

Prising Angelino away from Leipzig may not be a problem. The Bundesliga side value the 25-year-old at €30 million, a price Los Blancos could be more than willing to pay.

Los Blancos interested in Sergio Reguilon

Los Blancos are contemplating a move for Sergio Reguilon.

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for their former player Sergio Reguilon, according to The Hard Tackle via ABC. The Spaniard rose through the ranks at the Spanish giants before making his debut in 2018-19. After failing to break into the first team at the Santiago Bernabeu, the 25-year-old was sold to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2020.

However, Reguilon has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League so far. While he has struggled for consistency, the frequent change of managers at Spurs has not helped. In 58 games across competitions, he has bagged a goal and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are in a precarious situation with their left-back position, so they want to rope in the Spaniard to sort out the issue. The La Liga giants inserted a buy-back clause of €40 million in his deal, which expires this June. They are expected to utilise that option in the summer.

Karim Benzema opens up on exploits in 2021

Karim Benzema has reflected on a fabulous 2021 for club and country.

Karim Benzema has reflected on his exploits in 2021, after winning the APDM Award from the Madrid Sports Press Association. The Frenchman bagged 46 goals and 14 assists for club and country in 2021. That includes nine goals and two assists for Les Bleus.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV, as relayed by Marca, the Frenchman said that it was his best year with Los Blancos.

"I'm happy and proud to win this award. It was my best year because I scored a lot of goals, made a lot of assists, and I helped my team to win, said Benzema."

Although Los Blancos didn't win any silverware last season, they are in contention in three different competitions this campaign. Benzema has been in imperious form this season, bagging 24 goals and 13 assists across competitions.

Also Read Article Continues below

"The objective at Real Madrid is always to win trophies, and to win every competition. We're doing well; we're alive in all of them, and we're going to work and continue to fight for silverware this season," continued Benzema.

Edited by Bhargav