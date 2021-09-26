Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos planning summer move for Spanish right-back; club locked in battle with Atletico Madrid for Uruguayan star, and more - 26th September 2021

Real Madrid have registered a great start under Carlo Ancelotti in the current campaign, despite a disappointing draw against Villarreal on Saturday.

With five wins and two draws, the Italian has bettered his record from his first season in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos started the 2014-15 campaign under Ancelotti with five wins, one draw and a defeat.

Meanwhile, off the field, Real Madrid are planning to move for a Spanish right=back in the summer of 2022. Moreover, Los Blancos are facing competition from Atletico Madrid for the services of an Uruguayan striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 26 September 2021.

Real Madrid planning summer move for Pedro Porro

Real Madrid are working on a move for Pedro Porro.

Real Madrid are planning to sign Pedro Porro next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

Los Blancos are eager to bolster their right-back position. and have identified the Spaniard as a possible target. Porro is currently on loan at Sporting CP from Manchester City, and is expected to sign permanently for the Portuguese side in the summer of 2022.

However, the 22-year-old’s impressive outings for Sporting have already earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid are enduring a mini-crisis in the right-back position.

Dani Carvajal has struggled with injury woes in recent times, and is set to be out of action once again. Los Blancos do have a make-shift replacement in Lucas Vazquez, who has adapted brilliantly to the role.

However, Carlo Ancelotti desires a permanent solution to the position. With Alvaro Odriozola not a part of his plans, Real Madrid have turned their attention to Porro.

Los Blancos locked in battle with Atletico Madrid for Agustin Alvarez

Atletico Madrid have joined Real Madrid in the race to sign Agustin Alvarez Martinez, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The 20-year-old has earned rave reviews with his performances for Penarol. Alvarez scored on his debut for his national side against Bolivia, and has popped up on the radar of Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are looking for a backup for Karim Benzema. Even though they are targeting moves for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland next summer, Los Blancos are aware that Alvarez has all the attributes to become a future superstar. The La Liga giants will attempt to sign him in January, but could face competition from Atletico Madrid for his signature.

Achraf Hakimi claims Zinedine Zidane had no role in his Real Madrid exit

Achraf Hakimi has opened up about his departure from Real Madrid.

Achraf Hakimi has revealed that Zinedine Zidane did not influence his departure from Real Madrid.

The PSG star left Los Blancos to join Inter Milan in 2020, and moved to the Parc des Princes this summer. Speaking to L’Equipe, as relayed by AS, the Moroccan only had good things to say about Zidane:

"What happened in 2020 had nothing to do with him. There were other things linked in particular to Covid and RM that made me leave. At that time I had a conversation with him, it will remain between us."

“What happened in 2020 (Hakimi was allowed to leave for Inter that summer, rather than returning to Madrid after a successful loan spell at Borussia Dortmund) doesn’t have anything to do with him. Other factors, particularly to do with COVID-19 and Real Madrid, caused me to leave” said Hakimi.

