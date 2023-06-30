Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos plotting Dusan Vlahovic loan deal; Arsenal eyeing Aurelien Tchouameni move, and more - June 30, 2023

Real Madrid are working to improve their squad this summer. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has roped in Jude Bellingham, Fran Garcia and Joselu ahead of the new campaign.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic on loan. Elsewhere, Arsenal have set their sights on Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 30, 2023:

Real Madrid plotting Dusan Vlahovic loan deal

Dusan Vlahovic could leave Turin this summer

Real Madrid are planning to sign Dusan Vlahovic on loan this summer, according to Cadena Ser and Calciomercato.

The La Liga giants remain on the hunt for a new No. 9 following the departure of Karim Benzema. While Kylian Mbappe remains their preferred choice, the club are preparing for the event that the Frenchman stays at Paris Saint-Germain for another season.

Vlahovic has emerged as an option for the role, and Los Blancos are plotting a temporary move with an option to buy. Real Madrid are willing to pay a massive loan fee in the region of €15-20 million to get him this summer. The Serb is valued at €90m, so Los Blancos will also have to chalk out a decent amount to make the transfer permanent.

With moves for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen expected to cost a lot more, Vlahovic could be a decent bet for Ancelotti. The Serb has done an admirable job since joining Juventus last year but remains keen to leave Turin.

The 23-year-old has reportedly fallen out with Massimiliano Allegri, with the Italian manager also ready to offload Vlahovic.

Arsenal eyeing Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni (left) has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have identified Aurelien Tchouameni as a possible option to strengthen their midfield, according to Football Transfers.

The Gunners have been very efficient in the transfer market this summer and have already added Kai Havertz to their kitty. Declan Rice is also a step away from the Emirates, but manager Mikel Arteta wants another new face in the middle of the park.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo and Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia are the current targets. However, should Arteta miss out on both players, he will turn his attention to Tchouameni. The Frenchman joined Real Madrid last summer but endured a difficult debut campaign.

He has fallen down the pecking order at Los Blancos, while the club have also roped in Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer. As such, speculation is ripe regarding the player's future, and Arsenal are hoping to make the most of the situation.

The Gunners are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old, but Tchouameni is highly regarded at the La Liga giants and might not be available right now.

Zinedine Zidane wants to coach Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has expressed a desire to coach Kylian Mbappe.

The PSG superstar's future at the club is up in the air, as he's reluctant to sign an extension to his current contract that expires next summer. The Ligue 1 champions are ready to offload him if he refuses to change his stance.

Los Blancos are paying close attention to the situation but have twice failed to sign the player. They would ideally want Mbappe to join the club on a Bosman move next summer.

Interestingly, Zidane also remains linked with a hot seat at the Santiago Bernabeu next year, when Ancelotti's contract ends. As such, his recent comments have put the rumour mill into overdrive.

Speaking recently, as cited by PSG Talk, Zidane was full of praise for his countryman.

"When you are a coach, and you have a player like that, you want to train. Lots of things can happen. It could happen one day.

"In any case, I admire what he does, like many people today. It’s strong what he does; it’s beautiful! He is a French player; he wears the jersey of the France team, so we are proud," said Zidane.

Zidane was holding out for the national team job, but Didier Deschamps is under contract till the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As such, the most likely linkup of the two Les Bleus superstars past and present could be at the Santiago Bernabeu.

