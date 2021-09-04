Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos preparing for blockbuster double swoop next summer; French midfielder rejected PSG for Santiago Bernabeu move, and more - 4th September 2021

Real Madrid have enjoyed a decent start to Carlo Ancelotti's second innings at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos have responded well to the Italian's tactics so far, picking up two wins from their first three games in the league. The Spanish giants brought in David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga over the summer.

Real Madrid are planning for a blockbuster double deal in the summer of 2022. Eduardo Camavinga reportedly turned down PSG’s proposal to join Los Blancos. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 4th September 2021.

Real Madrid preparing to sign Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe next summer

Real Madrid will target both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland next summer.

Real Madrid are preparing to sign both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2022, according to Marca.

Los Blancos are planning to unleash a new Galactico frontline next season by pairing two of the best young strikers in the game. The La Liga giants put all their efforts into securing the Frenchman this summer, but failed to break PSG’s resolve.

However, Mbappe’s current deal expires next summer, and the Frenchman has thwarted PSG’s attempts to extend his stay in Paris thus far. Interestingly, if he continues to hold out, Real Madrid will be able to strike a pre-agreement with Mbappe in January and confirm his summer arrival as a free agent.

Los Blancos plan to direct the funds kept for the Frenchman’s move towards securing the services of Haaland.

🚨| Real Madrid’s 2022 plan:



• Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid are convinced they can sign him on January 1st for free.

• Erling Haaland is a target and he has shown desire to play for Real Madrid. - €75m clause.

• Pogba’s name is not ruled out, if he does not extend.@marca — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) September 2, 2021

The Norwegian could be available for a cut-price deal next summer. The La Liga giants have received positive feedback in their negotiations with Mino Raiola, the player’s agent, thus far.

Haaland also wants a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, so the deal is expected to go through without any trouble. With Eduardo Camavinga already added to their ranks and Paul Pogba a strong possibility next year, Los Blancos could be staring at a blockbuster summer of 2022.

Eduardo Camavinga rejected PSG to move to Santiago Bernabeu

Eduardo Camavinga turned down PSG to join Real Madrid.

Eduardo Camavinga turned down a move to Paris Saint Germain to move to Real Madrid, according to Marca.

The Frenchman had his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, despite generating attention from PSG as well as Manchester United for his services. The Ligue 1 giants proposed a better monetary package than Los Blancos, but Camavinga was unconcerned about the money.

🎙| Eduardo Camavinga: “Playing for Real Madrid has been my dream since I was a child. I am looking forward to going to the Bernabeu and taking my first steps in Madrid after the international break.“ — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) September 2, 2021

The report adds that PSG even submitted a higher transfer fee than Real Madrid for the player’s services. However, the Frenchman convinced Rennes to accept Los Blancos’ offer.

Eden Hazard says he’s happy at the Santiago Bernabeu

Eden Hazard has revealed that he is happy at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eden Hazard says he is happy at the Santiago Bernabeu, despite rumours suggesting otherwise. The Belgian spoke after his country’s 5-2 win over Estonia on Thursday, as relayed by Marca, and expressed a desire to continue at the club.

“It's not true that I'm unhappy at Real Madrid; I feel very happy, and you know that a player is always happy when they're playing. I haven't played much, nor have I scored, but that doesn't influence the love I have for the club. I'm very happy in the city of Madrid,” said Eden Hazard.

Like the Sportskeeda Football Facebook page for regular updates!

Edited by Bhargav