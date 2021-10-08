Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos preparing move for Premier League defender, club interested in RB Leipzig ace, and more - 8th October 2021

Real Madrid entered the international break with two back-to-back defeats in the league and Europe. Los Blancos were stunned by Sheriff (1-2) in the UEFA Champions League last week before Espanyol (2-1) added to their woes last weekend. Carlo Ancelotti will be desperate to get back to winning ways at the end of the international break.

Real Madrid are preparing to move for a Premier League defender next year. Los Blancos are interested in a Spanish fullback who plays for RB Leipzig.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 8th October 2021.

Real Madrid preparing move for Aymeric Laporte

Real Madrid are preparing to move for Aymeric Laporte next year, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. Los Blancos are looking at defensive options to strengthen their backline. The La Liga giants have lost two stalwarts in Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer. Having signed David Alaba for free, the Spanish side refrained from investing in their central defensive position this year.

However, Real Madrid might require further steel in their backline to stay among the best teams in Europe. Los Blancos have identified Laporte as a possible option. The 27-year-old struggled to nail down a regular place in Manchester City's defense last season. But he has wrestled his way back into the starting eleven in the current campaign.

Laporte is a world-class player who has all the qualities to succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has also established himself in the Spanish national team.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball 🇪🇸 Aymeric Laporte completed 117 passes tonight against Italy. He’s completed 24 more passes then Emerson, Bonucci, Di Lorenzo, Bastoni and Cheillini combined. 🤯 96% Pass AccuracyOne of the best ball playing centre backs in the world for a reason. 🤯 🇪🇸 Aymeric Laporte completed 117 passes tonight against Italy. He’s completed 24 more passes then Emerson, Bonucci, Di Lorenzo, Bastoni and Cheillini combined. 🤯 96% Pass AccuracyOne of the best ball playing centre backs in the world for a reason. 🤯 https://t.co/uKi054xuuv

Los Blancos were linked with a move for the player this summer but opted not to follow up their interest with a concrete bid. However, Real Madrid have undergone a change of heart now. They could attempt to bring Laporte to the Santiago Bernabeu either in January or next summer. It is not clear how much Manchester City might demand for his services, or whether they would be open to selling him.

Los Blancos interested in Angelino

Real Madrid are interested in Angelino, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The 24-year-old has earned rave reviews with his recent performances with RB Leipzig. Los Blancos have identified him as a possible option to strengthen their left-back position.

Real Madrid are sweating on the fitness issues of Ferland Mendy, while Marcelo is already in the twilight of his career. Los Blancos do have Miguel Gutierrez on their roster but are looking for more stability in that position. However, the La Liga giants are wary of Angelino's injury troubles and will monitor him this season before coming to a final decision.

Ferran Torres turned down move to Real Madrid on multiple occasions

Ferran Torres has turned down the opportunity to join Real Madrid as many as four times, according to Football Espana. The 21-year-old is among the rising stars of Spanish football. He was the subject of lengthy interest from Los Blancos, who once considered him for the fullback position.

B/R Football @brfootball Ferran Torres scores in his third straight game for Spain 🎯 Ferran Torres scores in his third straight game for Spain 🎯 https://t.co/enpRaHBycT

However, Torres resisted the opportunity and has now turned into one of the deadliest attackers in the world.

