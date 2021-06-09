Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup:  Los Blancos preparing player plus cash offer for French superstar, Spanish defender still hoping to stay at the club and more - 9th June 2021

Real Madrid remains eager to bolster their squad this summer after a disappointing 2020-21 season.

Los Blancos watched Atletico Madrid wrestle the La Liga title away on the final day of the season. They also crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the semi-final stage, at the hands of eventual champions Chelsea.

Real Madrid has been dealt another blow before the start of the summer transfer window, with reports surfacing that Erling Haaland’s preferred destination is Chelsea.

But with Carlo Ancelotti taking over the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu, the La Liga giants are expected to aim for the sky once again, which is why this summer is essential for them.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top transfer news from Real Madrid from June 9, 2021.

Real Madrid preparing player plus cash offer for French superstar

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid is preparing a player-plus-cash offer for Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

Los Blancos have identified the French superstar as their number one target this summer and is willing to offer Raphael Varane plus €75 million to the Ligue 1 side for the player.

Despite the PSG president’s claim that Mbappe will not leave the club, the La Liga giants remain determined to get their man.

🚨🌖| Mbappe is still Real Madrid's no.1 target this summer. @SQuirante #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 7, 2021

Real Madrid needs reinforcements in attack as Eden Hazard, Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior, and Marco Asensio failed to deliver in the 2020/21 season.

Mbappe is entering the final year of his current contract, and if the player refuses to put pen to paper on a new deal, he could leave for free next summer.

That could work in favor of Los Blancos and could also force PSG to soften their stance.

Spanish defender still hoping to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu

Sergio Ramos

According to Marca, Sergio Ramos is still optimistic about extending his stay with Real Madrid, despite the club preparing for his impending exit.

The Spanish defender is hoping to receive a call from Los Blancos president Florentino Perez and is even willing to accept a one-year extension.

The La Liga giants have already withdrawn their offer to the player and are currently preparing his farewell.

⚠️ | Sergio Ramos is willing to accept Real Madrid offer the one-year proposal with 10% less that the club had put on the table six months ago [Jose Felix Diaz | Marca] — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) June 9, 2021

Real Madrid was keen to extend the player’s stay at the club and had offered him a one-year extension earlier. However, Ramos held out for a two-year deal, forcing negotiations to hit a standstill.

The player is now ready to accept the club’s terms, but the final decision rests in the La Liga giants’ hands.

Real Madrid interested in Brazilian midfielder

Real Madrid is interested in Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The 23-year-old has been in brilliant form since joining the Ligue 1 side from AC Milan in the summer of 2020, registering 10 goals and six assists from 34 appearances. He has caught the eye of Los Blancos chief scout Juni Carafat.

Real Madrid could reinforce their midfield this summer, with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in their 30s, and the Brazilian remains an option for them.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar