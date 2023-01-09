Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos prioritising Alphonso Davies move; club suffer Josko Gvardiol blow, and more - January 9, 2023

Real Madrid are second in La Liga after 16 games, three points behind leaders Barcelona, after 17 games. Carlo Ancelotti’s wards next face Valencia on Wednesday (January 11) in the Supercopa de Espana semifinals.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are prioritising a move for Alphonso Davies. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have suffered a setback in their quest to sign Josko Gvardiol. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 9, 2023:

Real Madrid prioritising Alphonso Davies move

Alphonso Davies has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are prioritising a move for Alphonso Davies, according to AS. The Canadian left-back has been outstanding for Bayern Munich in recent years and is among the finest in his position in the game right now.

His steady rise at the Allianz Arena has caught the attention of the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy. The 22-year-old has registered one goal and four assists in 19 games across competitions for the Bavarians.

The La Liga giants are looking for a new left-back following the struggles of Ferland Mendy. The French full-back has blown hot and cold recently, and his lack of attacking ambition has hurt the team. The 27-year-old’s struggles were well documented during the recent defeat to Villarreal, where he was culpable for the only goal of the game.

Real Madrid are now actively looking to offload him, but the lack of interest in the player’s services makes a move unlikely any time soon. However, the Spanish giants have identified Davies as his successor.

The Canadian’s Bayern contract runs out in 2025, and Los Blancos are hoping to secure his signature on a cut-price deal next year. However, the La Liga giants will hope that Bayern don’t tie him down to a new deal soon.

Los Blancos suffer Josko Gvardiol blow

Josko Gvardiol is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Josko Gvardiol, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Croatian defender is one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe following his exploits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 20-year-old’s efforts have also earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Los Blancos eager to secure his signature.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal twitter.com/philipphinze24… Philipp Hinze @philipphinze24



Joskos Antwort: „Mein Plan ist es, dass ich hierbleibe. Ich denke, dass jeder das Statement von Max Eberl gesehen hat. Das ist okay für mich.“



#RBLeipzig Max Eberl sagte vorgestern bei Sky: „Unser Interesse liegt bei null, dass wir Josko #Gvardiol im Sommer abgeben wollen.“Joskos Antwort: „Mein Plan ist es, dass ich hierbleibe. Ich denke, dass jeder das Statement von Max Eberl gesehen hat. Das ist okay für mich.“ Max Eberl sagte vorgestern bei Sky: „Unser Interesse liegt bei null, dass wir Josko #Gvardiol im Sommer abgeben wollen.“Joskos Antwort: „Mein Plan ist es, dass ich hierbleibe. Ich denke, dass jeder das Statement von Max Eberl gesehen hat. Das ist okay für mich.“ #RBLeipzig https://t.co/YxRHaBb2oD News #Gvardiol : The player has confirmed our news that he wants to stay in Leipzig beyond this summer! But very early stage now, that’s clear. Summer 2024 will become hot: Release clause about €110m! @SkySportDE News #Gvardiol: The player has confirmed our news that he wants to stay in Leipzig beyond this summer! But very early stage now, that’s clear. Summer 2024 will become hot: Release clause about €110m! @SkySportDE 🇭🇷 twitter.com/philipphinze24…

Ancelotti is well stocked in the defensive department, but Gvardiol is a generational talent who would be difficult to pass on. However, the player wants to stay at RB Leipzig beyond the summer.

Any move, as such, will only be possible in 2024, when his contract will have a €110 million release clause activated. Gvardiol has been in good form with Leipzig this season, registering 19 appearances across competitions and scoring once.

David Alaba looking for more success at Real Madrid

David Alaba has been quite impressive at the Santiago Bernabeu since his arrival.

David Alaba is targeting more success with Real Madrid. The Austrian defender has enjoyed a superb run with the La Liga giants since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021. Alaba is now a first team regular under Ancelotti and has been one of the manager's most important players.

Speaking to Bild, as cited by AS, Alaba said that he's in impeccable physical and mental form at the moment.

“I am 30 years old. I feel very good physically, and I have gained a lot of experience. I have been playing at this level since I was 17 years old. Now I realise. I know my body much better. I can say that I have never felt better. And the end result, I think, is very positive,” said Alaba

He added:

“I want to celebrate successes: personal, with Real Madrid and with the national team. We want to win the league, be at the top. That is my ambition. I do not understand things in any other way. We also want to compete well in the other competitions, although we know that the game against Liverpool in the Champions League will be brutally difficult.”

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🎙️| David Alaba: "I'm 30 years old. I feel very good physically and have a lot of experience. I know my body much better. I can say that a lot of factors came together and I never felt better." @BILD 🎙️| David Alaba: "I'm 30 years old. I feel very good physically and have a lot of experience. I know my body much better. I can say that a lot of factors came together and I never felt better." @BILD #rmalive https://t.co/xpedd3vRCO

The 30-year-old also expressed hope that Toni Kroos will continue his association with Los Blancos beyond the summer.

“We all hope so (Toni Kroos will extend his stay at Real Madrid). I think he still has many miles to go before ending his career. He has a prominent role in the team, both on and off the field. He still has plenty of gas left in the tank, no doubt. I hope he will put his signature on a new contract,” said Alaba.

Kroos has appeared 20 times across competitions for the La Liga giants this season, scoring one goal and setting up four.

Poll : 0 votes