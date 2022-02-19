Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos prioritising move for Monaco star; club interested in Liverpool ace, and more - 19 February 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to welcome Alaves to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday in La Liga. Los Blancos are currently atop the league after 24 games, but have second-placed Sevilla only four points behind.

Meanwhile, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is prioritising a move for an AS Monaco midfielder. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are interested in a Liverpool ace.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 19th February 2022:

Real Madrid prioritising Aurelien Tchouameni move

Los Blancos are prioritising a move for Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

Real Madrid are prioritising a move for Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The La Liga giants have plans to reinforce their midfield at the end of the season. AS Monaco star Tchouameni has emerged as a target.

Tchouameni arrived at the Ligue 1 side in January 2020, and soon established himself as a first-team regular. The 22-year-old has appeared 80 times for Monaco so far, scoring six times and setting up as many. His dominant displays in the middle of the park have earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are well stocked in midfield. The Holy Trinity of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro have served the club well thus far. However, the former two are in the twilight of their careers, while the Brazilian is set to turn 30 this month.

Ancelotti already initiated succession plans last summer, bringing in Eduardo Camavinga to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Italian also has Federico Valverde on his roster.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Aurelien Tchouameni has made at least at least 13 more tackles and interceptions combined (131) than any other player in Ligue 1 this season Aurelien Tchouameni has made at least at least 13 more tackles and interceptions combined (131) than any other player in Ligue 1 this season 💪 Aurelien Tchouameni has made at least at least 13 more tackles and interceptions combined (131) than any other player in Ligue 1 this season https://t.co/hQYY4pOe1a

However, there’s a lack of a proper replacement for Casemiro in the squad. The Spanish giants are preparing to address the issue at the end of the season.

They have already earmarked Tchouameni for the role, and want to go all out for him this summer. The 22-year-old’s current contract with Monaco expires in 2024, so he is expected to command a hefty transfer fee.

To exacerbate matters, the player is also wanted by a host of clubs around Europe. Chelsea are eager to take him to Stamford Bridge as N’Golo Kante’s replacement. Meanwhile, Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool also hold an interest in Tchouameni.

Los Blancos interested in Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are interested in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Real Madrid are interested in Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Englishman is among the finest right-backs in European football at the moment. The 23-year-old rose through the ranks at Anfield, and is an integral part of the Liverpool first team at the moment. He has bagged two goals and 16 assists across competitions this campaign.

Los Blancos are eager to bring in a new right-back this summer amid the poor form of Dani Carvajal. Alexander-Arnold has been included on their wish list, with the La Liga giants eager to secure his services. However, the Reds have no intention of letting their star leave the club, and will not entertain any offers for the Englishman.

Eder Militao set to be offered new contract

Real Madrid are preparing a new deal for Eder Militao.

Real Madrid are preparing a new deal for Eder Militao, according to Marca. The Brazilian moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019, but has come to the fore this season. After the departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane last summer, Militao has stepped up to fill the gap with admirable ease.

He has won the most duels (189) by any centre-back in Europe’s top five leagues this season. Militao also ranks high in other categories like headed clearances, ball recoveries and aerial duels won.

The player currently earns €4 million per year, including bonuses. The La Liga giants know that his salary does not reflect his importance to the team, and are willing to offer him an upgrade. The Brazilian is being courted by clubs around Europe, but wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Edited by Bhargav