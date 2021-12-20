Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos proposing player-plus-cash deal for Jules Kounde; Eden Hazard rules out January exit, and more - 20th December 2021

Real Madrid failed to get the better of Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. Los Blancos could only manage a goalless draw, but remain six points clear at the top of La Liga.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are proposing a player-plus-cash offer for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. Elsewhere, Eden Hazard has ruled out an exit from Los Blancos in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 20th December 2021.

Real Madrid proposing player-plus-cash deal for Jules Kounde

Real Madrid plan to use Sevilla's interest in Mariano Diaz to sign Jules Kounde.

Real Madrid plan to use Sevilla's interest in Mariano Diaz to sign Jules Kounde, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. Los Blancos have a long-standing interest in the French defender, and Sevilla are reportedly open to his departure in January.

Kounde is one of the most promising young defenders in Europe. He has impressed with his performances for the Andalusian club in recent times. Real Madrid and Chelsea are monitoring him with interest. Los Blancos are expected to bring in a new defender next year and have their eyes on the Frenchman.

Breaking The Lines @BTLvid



-1 assist

-4 clearances

-2 interceptions

-2 tackles

-5/9 ground duels won

-1 foul won

-89.9% passing accuracy

-7/11 long balls completed

-2/3 successful dribbles completed

-1 key pass



breakingthelines.com/player-analysi… Jules Koundé vs. Atlético Madrid:-1 assist-4 clearances-2 interceptions-2 tackles-5/9 ground duels won-1 foul won-89.9% passing accuracy-7/11 long balls completed-2/3 successful dribbles completed-1 key pass Jules Koundé vs. Atlético Madrid:-1 assist-4 clearances-2 interceptions-2 tackles-5/9 ground duels won-1 foul won-89.9% passing accuracy-7/11 long balls completed-2/3 successful dribbles completed-1 key passbreakingthelines.com/player-analysi… https://t.co/iRl4x8WJpi

Real Madrid also have an advantage in the race to sign the 23-year-old. Sevilla are interested in Mariano Diaz, and want to sign him next year. Los Blancos have no problem letting the 28-year-old leave, and want €20 million for the player. However, Sevilla do not have the funds to complete the move.

Real Madrid have sniffed out an opportunity, and are offering a solution. Los Blancos are ready to offer Mariano Diaz and €35 million to secure the services of Kounde. However, Sevilla want Madrid to pay €60 million in addition to Mariano Diaz to get their hands on the Frenchman.

Los Blancos, though, are not ready to pay that much, and are refusing to budge from their offer.

Eden Hazard rules out January exit from Santiago Bernabeu

Eden Hazard doesn't want to leave Real Madrid in January.

Eden Hazard doesn't want to leave Real Madrid in January, according to AS. The Belgian is tipped to cut ties with Los Blancos next year after failing to convince the club's hierarchy. The La Liga giants are willing to cash in on him after running out of patience.

However, Hazard will not leave Real Madrid this winter as he is all set to welcome his fifth child in the coming weeks. The Belgian wants to be in Madrid for the grand occasion, as he and his family love the city. A change of location in January, as such, is not feasible, with a summer move more likely.

Real Madrid planning January move for Corentin Tolisso

Real Madrid are planning to move for Corentin Tolisso in January.

Real Madrid are planning to move for Corentin Tolisso in January, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

Los Blancos are interested in the Bayern Munich midfielder, whose current deal expires at the end of the season. However, the Frenchman is also being courted by Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, which has forced Los Blancos to step up their efforts.

It was previously believed that Real Madrid are planning to sign Tolisso for free next summer. However, intense competition for his signature has forced Los Blancos to contemplate a move next month.

