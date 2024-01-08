Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos reach Kylian Mbappe agreement; club trailing in Ousmane Diomande race, and more - January 8, 2024

Real Madrid are looking ahead to their Spanish Supercup semifinal against Atletico Madrid at the Al -Awwal Stadium on Wednesday (January 10). Carlo Ancelotti's team are in good form, having won their last five games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have reportedly reached an agreement to sign PSG striker Kylian Mbappe this summer. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are lagging behind in the race to sign Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 8, 2024:

Real Madrid reach Kylian Mbappe agreement

Kylian Mbappe is all set to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Kylian Mbappe regarding a Bosman move this summer, according to Foot Mercato.

Los Blancos have had their eyes on the French superstar for a while but have twice failed to sign him. Mbappe was close to moving to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2022 as a free agent.

However, he performed a late U-turn to commit his future to Paris Saint-Germain, lleaving the La Liga giants frustrated. However, Real Madrid retained their interest in the player, whose contract with the Parisians expires at the end of the season. While the Ligue 1 champions would ideally like the 25-year-old to sign a new deal, the player hasn't obliged yet.

The Spanish giants have moved quickly to try and seal a deal, eager to avoid a repeat of the 2022 saga. Mbappe has been identified as the long-term replacement for Karim Benzema, who left the Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

Los Blancos recently initiated contact with the 25-year-old, who has apparently agreed to join the club at the end of the season.

Los Blancos trailing in Ousmane Diomande race

Ousmane Diomande is a wanted man this year.

Real Madrid are lagging behind Newcastle United in the race to sign Ousmane Diomande, according to Fichajes.

The Ivorian defender is an emerging star at Sporting and has registered 21 appearances across competitions, starting 20. His efforts have forced clubs around the continent to take note, with Los Blancos also eyeing him with interest.

The La Liga giants are expected to sign a new defender this year. Ancelotti is without Eder Militao, who picked up an ACL injury at the start of the season.

David Alaba also ruptured his ACL at the end of last year and is unlikely to play again this campaign. With Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger on the wrong side of 30, a new defender is likely to be on Ancelotti's agenda.

Diomande has emerged as an option for the La Liga giants, but they are no longer the favourites to lap him up. The Magpies have taken the lead in the race for the 20-year-old and are even willing to pay €80 million for his signature.

Arsenal and Chelsea are also interested in the player, so Real Madrid could be forced to consider alternate targets.

Manchester United eyeing Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Ferland Mendy, according to Fichajes.

The French left-back is a peripheral figure at Real Madrid, who have roped in Fran Garcia to take his place. The Spanish giants are also eyeing a move for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, which makes Mendy surplus to requirements. The Red Devils are in the market for a new left-back, and the 28-year-old has popped up on their radar.

The Premier League giants sent Sergio Reguilon back to Tottenham Hotspur by utilising a break clause in his loan deal this month.

Manchester United have Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia for the role but are hoping to add more quality to the position this summer. Mendy has been identified as a candidate, and given that his contract expires in 2025, Los Blancos could let him go for a reduced fee.