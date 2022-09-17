Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos ready to battle Liverpool for Southampton defender; club planning move for Inter Milan centre-back, and more - September 16, 2022

Real Madrid have won all eight games across competitions so far this season. Carlo Ancelotti’s men are leading the pack in La Liga and next face Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday (September 18).

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are ready to battle Liverpool for the signature of a Southampton defender. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are planning to move for an Inter Milan centre-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 16:

Real Madrid ready to battle Liverpool for Armel Bella-Kotchap

Armel Bella-Kotchap has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are ready to lock horns with Liverpool for the services of Armel Bella-Kotchap, according to Fichajes via Madrid Universal.

The German defender rose to prominence with his performances for VfL Bochum, prompting Southampton to take him to the St. Mary’s Stadium this summer. Bella-Kotchap has continued his stellar form since arriving in the Premier League. The 20-year-old’s steady growth has earned him admirers at clubs around Europe, including Los Blancos.

The La Liga giants believe the German has the ability to become a long-term partner for Eder Militao at the heart of their backline. Bella-Kotchap is under contract with the Saints till 2026, so the La Liga giants are likely to monitor him for a while before moving for him. However, they could face competition from the Reds in their pursuit of the German.

Los Blancos planning Milan Skriniar move

Milan Skriniar could leave Inter Milan next year.

Real Madrid are planning a move for Milan Skriniar next year, according to Football Insider.

The Slovakian defender is in the final year of his contract with Inter Milan but is yet to commit himself to the club. The player was the subject of an aggressive pursuit from Paris Saint-Germain this summer but ended up staying at the San Siro.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Milan Skriniar has completed 129 of 131 attempted passes across Inter's opening two matches of the Champions League this season. A pass success rate of 98.5% Milan Skriniar has completed 129 of 131 attempted passes across Inter's opening two matches of the Champions League this season. A pass success rate of 98.5% #UCL 🎯 Milan Skriniar has completed 129 of 131 attempted passes across Inter's opening two matches of the Champions League this season. A pass success rate of 98.5% #UCL

However, speculation regarding his future refuses to end, with Los Blancos also monitoring him with interest.

The La Liga giants have found success in securing Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba on Bosman moves in recent transfer windows. They could look to repeat the trick with Skriniar if the Nerazzurri fail to tie him down to an extension.

Vinicius Junior opens up on blistering start to new season

Vinicius Junior has gone from strength to strength at the Santiago Bernabeu recently.

Vinicius Junior has been making headlines this season for various reasons. While the Brazilian has been in red-hot form with Real Madrid, his on-pitch behaviour against Mallorca stirred up controversy.

Los Blancos will turn to him to lead the attack in the absence of Karim Benzema against Atletico Madrid.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Vinícius Júnior’s game by numbers vs. RB Leipzig:



100% crosses completed

100% long balls completed

50 touches

8/12 ground duels won

4 dribbles completed

2 key passes

1 big chance created

1 assist



Another vital contribution. 🤩 Vinícius Júnior’s game by numbers vs. RB Leipzig:100% crosses completed 100% long balls completed 50 touches 8/12 ground duels won 4 dribbles completed 2 key passes 1 big chance created 1 assist Another vital contribution. 🤩 https://t.co/Jd0sW7ZlWK

Speaking ahead of the game, as relayed by Madrid Universal, Vinicius expressed a desire to replicate the success from the previous campaign.

“I am very excited about this season, and I am hoping that it will be the same as or better than last season. I have the trust of everyone and the coach, who always tells me that he has confidence in front of goal,” said Vinicius.

He added:

“We are working hard to get to the match in good shape. All the effort we have made in the preseason counts and is the key. The main reasons for the good start are our hard work, the mix of experienced and younger players.”

Vinicius has five goals from eight games across competitions this campaign.

