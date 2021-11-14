Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos ready to offer €50 million for Premier League star; club face competition from Newcastle United for French midfielder, and more - 14th November 2021

Real Madrid handed over the reins of their first team to Carlo Ancelotti this summer. The Italian has enjoyed a fabulous start to his second stint with Los Blancos, winning eight of the opening 12 La Liga games of the season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are willing to pay €50 million for the services of a Premier League winger. Elsewhere, Los Blancos face competition from Newcastle United for the services of a French midfielder who plays for Monaco.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 14th November 2021.

Real Madrid ready to offer €50 million for Ferran Torres

Real Madrid are willing to pay €50 million for Ferran Torres.

The Spanish winger is one of the rising stars of Manchester City, and is also wanted by Barcelona. Torres rose through the ranks at Valencia, and caught the eye of the Citizens, who brought him to the Premier League last summer.

The 21-year-old has managed 16 goals from 43 appearances across competitions since then. His performances have earned him admirers in Spain, with both Los Blancos and their arch-rivals interested in his services.

Real Madrid are long-term admirers of Torres, and have previously failed with multiple attempts to secure his signature. The La Liga giants are expected to sign both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland next summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Xavi wants to sign a winger this winter for Barcelona: Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres are top of his transfer wish-list.



(Source: Mundo Deportivo) 🚨 Xavi wants to sign a winger this winter for Barcelona: Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres are top of his transfer wish-list.(Source: Mundo Deportivo) https://t.co/NMOszIgZ9N

Real Madrid are also likely to rope in another winger due to the struggles of the likes of Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio. All three could leave the Santiago Bernabeu next year, further justifying Los Blancos' interest in Torres.

Madrid are ready to offer €50 million to sign the Spaniard, double the amount Manchester City paid Valencia for Torres' services.

Los Blancos face competition from Newcastle United for Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid face competition from Newcastle United in their quest to sign Aurelien Tchouameni.

The French midfielder has earned rave reviews for his recent performances for Monaco. Los Blancos are among the clubs monitoring the highly rated midfielder, with Casemiro set to turn 30 next year.

Madrid believe Tchouameni could be a long-term replacement for the Brazilian. However, Newcastle are also hot on the trails of the Frenchman. The Magpies are willing to pay more than his €50-million price tag.

Paul Pogba tipped to succeed at Real Madrid

Steve McManaman believes Paul Pogba could be an 'absolute superstar' at Real Madrid.

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid player Steve McManaman believes Paul Pogba could be an 'absolute superstar' at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🚨🌖| Real Madrid will be very attentive to Pogba's situation over the next months. The option is on the table and Pogba is seen as an immediate replacement for players who's running out of time at Madrid. @marca 🚨🌖| Real Madrid will be very attentive to Pogba's situation over the next months. The option is on the table and Pogba is seen as an immediate replacement for players who's running out of time at Madrid. @marca #rmalive

Speaking to Horseracing, as relayed by Football 365, McManaman said that signing the Frenchman would not be a gamble for Los Blancos.

“It’s an easy move for Real Madrid to take him. You’re getting him on a free, so you’re really not taking much of a gamble,” said McManaman.

“I don’t know whether the current United team plays to his strengths. but if he goes to Real Madrid, they might. And if he’s got Mbappe or Erling Haaland in front of him, he could still be an absolute superstar there,” continued McManaman.

Edited by Bhargav