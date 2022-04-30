Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not ready to pay more than €40 milliion for Aurelien Tchouameni; Luka Modric agrees new deal, and more - 29 April 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will get his hands on his first La Liga trophy if his team picks up at least a point this weekend.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are reluctant to pay more than €40 million for Aurelien Tchouameni. Elsewhere, Luka Modric has agreed to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 29th April 2022:

Real Madrid reluctant to pay more than €40 million for Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni is likely to move this summer.

Real Madrid are reluctant to pay more than €40 million for the services of Aurelien Tchouameni, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The French midfielder has caught the eye with a series of consistent performances for Monaco. So Los Blancos are plotting to add the 22-year-old to their roster this summer.

Tchouameni has evolved into one of the most promising young players in Europe since joining Monaco in 2020. His exploits with the Ligue 1 team have earned the 22-year-old admirers across the continent. Los Blancos have been interested in the Frenchman for a while and believe the time is ripe to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti is expected to pay extra attention to his ageing midfield this summer. Toni Kross and Luka Modric are both at the fag end of their respective careers, while Casemiro is no longer the player he once was. Ancelotti wants to bring in a replacement for the Brazilian ahead of the new season and has his eyes on Tchouameni.

Monaco are ready to let the 22-year-old leave if they receive an offer of €80 million. Real Madrid are preparing to invest heavily in Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger this summer.

As such, the La Liga giants are unwilling to break the bank for Tchouameni and might only offer €40 million for the Frenchman. Los Blancos are ready to include one of their fringe players to sweeten the deal, although such a proposal is unlikely to entice Monaco.

Luka Modric agrees new deal with Los Blancos

Luka Modric has been outstanding this season.

Luka Modric has agreed a new one-year extension with Real Madrid, according to Daily Mail (via AS). The Croatian international continues to be a vital cog in Ancelotti’s midfield, despite being at the fag end of his career.

Los Blancos have rewarded him for his consistent performances with an extended stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | After the last meeting between Real Madrid and Luka Modrić it has been agreed that if next season Modrić keeps playing like he's this season, he will automatically renew until 2024. @diarioas | After the last meeting between Real Madrid and Luka Modrić it has been agreed that if next season Modrić keeps playing like he's this season, he will automatically renew until 2024. 🚨| After the last meeting between Real Madrid and Luka Modrić it has been agreed that if next season Modrić keeps playing like he's this season, he will automatically renew until 2024. 🇭🇷 @diarioas https://t.co/Pvq7a8FJfK

Modric has agreed to stay at the club till the summer of 2023, with the option of an additional year. Interestingly, the Croatian will also be offered a sports management role at the Spanish capital club once he decides to hang up his boots.

In 430 games for the capital club, Modric has bagged 100 goal contributions (31 goals, 101 assists), including three goals and nine assists in 39 games this season. He has won four UEFA Champions League and is on the verge of winning his third La Liga title.

Real Betis vice president denies Isco deal

Isco is all set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this year.

Real Betis vice president Jose Miguel Lopez Catalan has denied claims that the club have submitted an offer for Isco. The Spanish midfielder is set to leave Real Madrid at the end of his contract this summer.

Recent rumours claimed that the 30-year-old has an offer to join Los Verdiblancos. However, speaking recently, the Betis vice-president brushed aside those reports. saying:

“Saying that Betis have an agreement for next year for this amount of money is not true. I can. without doubt, say that Betis have not made any type of offer for Isco and even less so for those amounts. It’s completely impossible."

