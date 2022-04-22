Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive boost in pursuit of Bayern Munich attacker; Antonio Rudiger wants to move to Santiago Bernabeu, and more - 21 April 2022

Real Madrid continued their siege on the La Liga title with a superb 3-1 win over Osasuna on Wednesday. The victory helped manager Carlo Ancelotti's men move to within touching distance of the league title, with five games left to play. They lead second-placed Sevilla by a whopping 15 points.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a boost in their pursuit of a Bayern Munich attacker. Elsewhere, Antonio Rudiger wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 21st April 2022:

Real Madrid receive boost in Serge Gnabry pursuit

Serge Gnabry is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have received a boost in their pursuit of Serge Gnabry. According to The Hard Tackle via SPORT, talks between Bayern Munich and the German attacker have hit a roadblock. The Bundesliga giants could offload the 26-year-old this summer, and Los Blancos are ready to take advantage of the situation.

Gnabry has gone from strength to strength since arriving at the Allianz Arena and has been in inspired form this season as well. The German has scored 15 goals and set up ten more from 41 games across competitions. He continues to be an integral part of Julien Nagelsmann’s squad but is in the final 18 months of his current contract.

The Bavarians want to tie him down to a new deal and have initiated negotiations to facilitate his stay. However, talks have not been fruitful so far because of the 26-year-old’s wage demands. Bayern Munich are even willing to cash in on him if the German continues to stall a new deal.

Los Blancos have been alerted by the situation. Real Madrid are preparing to welcome Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. However, the La Liga giants could also see quite a few of their current attackers leave the club. Eden Hazard could be one of many high-profile exits, so Ancelotti wants Gnabry to replace the Belgian.

Antonio Rudiger wants Santiago Bernabeu move

Antonio Rudiger dreams of playing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Antonio Rudiger wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to Tribal Football.

The German defender is all set to leave Chelsea once his current contract expires this summer. Real Madrid are among a host of clubs vying for his signature on a Bosman move. The La Liga giants have identified their backline as an area that requires attention at the end of the season.

Ancelotti wants to add more steel to his backline ahead of the new season and has his eyes on Rudiger. The 29-year-old also has his heart set on a move to the Spanish capital to fulfill a long-standing dream. The two parties are very close to agreeing a deal, with Rudiger set to be offered a four-year contract worth €10 million per year.

David Alaba heaps praise on Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema has been on fire this season.

David Alaba has heaped praise on Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has been in inspired form for Real Madrid this season.

Speaking to Bild, as relayed by AS, the Austrian remained hopeful that Karim Benzema would continue his association with Los Blancos beyond the summer.

“I don’t think there is much debate about the level of form he is in right now. It’s crazy what he’s been doing this season. He was already world-class, but he’s taken himself to a new level. We’re all delighted to have him in the team. A hat-trick in the last 16 of the Champions League and another one in the quarter-finals... That says all you need to know. I hope this isn’t his last season with us,” said Alaba.

Benzema has struck 39 times across competitions this season. However, against Osasuna, he became the first player to miss two penalties in a La Liga game in 16 years. He also became the first-ever Real Madrid striker to accomplish the unwanted feat.

