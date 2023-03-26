Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Erling Haaland setback; Luka Modric wants to stay, and more - March 26, 2023

Real Madrid are second in La Liga after 26 games, 12 points behind leaders Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti’s men have won 17 games in the league and have lost four.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a setback in their pursuit of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, Luka Modric wants to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 26, 2023:

Real Madrid receive Erling Haaland setback

Erling Haaland is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Erling Haaland. According to The Sun via The Mirror, Manchester City have stepped up their efforts to keep the Norwegian at the Etihad.

The 22-year-old has been a revelation since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last summer. Haaland has managed 42 goals and five assists in 37 games across competitions for the reigning Premier League champions this season.

His exploits have created a stir at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the Norwegian and have identified him as the perfect replacement for Karim Benzema.

They were planning to go all out for the 22-year-old in 2024, but City are ready to pour water on their plans. Haaland is under contract till 2027 and earns £375,000 per week at the Etihad, but the club are ready to offer him a raise.

The Norwegian is now set to pocket £500,000 per week if he signs a new deal that would add another year to his contract. The 22-year-old is reportedly happy and settled at the Premier League giants, which is bad news for Los Blancos.

Luka Modric wants to stay

Luka Modric has been in impressive form this season.

Luka Modric has reiterated his desire to continue playing for Real Madrid. The Croatian midfielder’s contract with the La Liga giants expires at the end of the season, but he's yet to sign a new deal. The 37-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down and has no shortage of options.

Modric has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia recently. However, speaking to the press, the Croatian said that he would love to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I know the press always has to write news, but I said the same many times, and I repeat that I want to stay at Real Madrid. I'd love to retire at Real Madrid; that would be fantastic. We will see,” said Modric.

Recent reports have hinted that Los Blancos might only offer Modric a new deal if he retires from international football, but Modric has refuted those claims.

“Short and clear, no (he doesn't need to retire). I want to stay at Real Madrid, and I hope it will happen," said Modric.

The 37-year-old has been indispensable for Ancelotti this season, registering six goals and five assists in 37 games across competitions.

Fabio Capello backs Carlo Ancelotti to succeed with Brazil

Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello reckons Ancelotti could succeed with Brazil.

Ancelotti has been linked with the vacant seat at the Selecao recently, with his current status at Los Blancos hanging in the balance. The Italian has seen his team struggle recently, but they remain in the UEFA Champions League and have an outside chance of defending their league title.

Speaking during Marca Sport Weekend, Capello heaped praise on his compatriot.

“He is the best. When you win in Spain, in Italy, in England, in France it's because you know. Numbers are numbers. Real Madrid are not an easy team (to coach); you have to know things. The players, when you talk to them, understand perfectly if you know or don't know,” said Capello.

He added:

"The quality: he has to understand the moment. Last year after winning La Liga, there was talk about why they went behind and played on the counter. It's about the tactics."

Capello also said that Ancelotti has all the qualities to succeed with the Brazilian national team.

“Carlo has experience; he knows the languages and the language of football, which are two important things. When you go to coach in another country, you have to understand many things: how people want to play football, how I can do things, know the languages. ... and I think Carlo can do it all very well,” said Capello.

He continued:

"Coaching Real Madrid it's one thing, Barcelona another thing, Valencia another thing, Sevilla another thing. The same in Italy, as AC Milan, Juventus, Inter is one thing, and then you go to Roma, and it's another. For me, Carlo can coach anywhere in the world."

Ancelotti has overseen 43 games across competitions this season, registering 30 wins and seven defeats. He has won the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup this campaign.

