Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Kylian Mbappe boost; club eyeing Matthijs de Ligt, and more - February 16, 2024

Real Madrid are looking ahead to their short trip to Vallecas on Sunday (February 18) to face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are five points clear at the top after 24 games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a huge boost in their plans to sign PSG striker Kylian Mbappe this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have set their sights on Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 16, 2024:

Real Madrid receive Kylian Mbappe boost

Kylian Mbappe is edging closer to his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have received a boost in their plans to bring Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the French superstar has recently informed Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he will leave this year. Mbappe is in the final months of his contract with the Parisians, and Los Blancos are aiming to lap him up on a Bosman move.

The La Liga giants have been hot on the heels of the 25-year-old for a while but failed to secure his services in 2021 and 2022. Romano has previously mentioned that they are engaged in talks with the player right now. The transfer guru has added that Real Madrid’s proposed salary is lower than their previous offers and also less than what Mbappe is earning in Paris.

After pursuing the Frenchman for so long, Los Blancos want the player to join them on their own terms this year. Their contract proposal is on the table for Mbappe to consider.

Los Blancos eyeing Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Matthijs de Ligt, according to Defensa Central. The Dutch defender has failed to live up to expectations at Bayern Munich and is no longer a first-team regular under Thomas Tuchel. His situation has turned heads at multiple clubs around Europe, including Manchester United. Los Blancos have now entered the fray.

Ancelotti is eyeing defensive reinforcements this summer, with Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Nacho Fernandez on the wrong side of 30. De Ligt could be a fabulous option.

Despite his struggles at the Allianz Arena, the 24-year-old’s quality remains unquestioned. De Ligt has appeared 17 times for the Bavarians this season, including 11 starts, so prising him away might not be too much of a challenge. However, the La Liga giants face competition from the Red Devils for his services.

Real Madrid reach Alphonso Davies agreement

Alphonso Davies could leave the Allianz Arena this summer.

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Alphonso Davies regarding a move this summer, according to journalist Alfredo Matilla.

The Canadian speedster has long been on the radar of the La Liga giants, who are looking to install him as Ferland Mendy’s replacement this summer. The French left-back is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of this season.

Davies is among the finest in his position and is apparently unsettled at the Allianz Arena. The 23-year-old has appeared 27 times across competitions for the Bundesliga champions this season, registering one goal and three assists. However, he enters the final year of his contract at the end of the season, and talks regarding an extension haven’t been fruitful so far.

Los Blancos have taken advantage of the situation and have apparently convinced Davies to make a move to Spain this year. Real Madrid have to strike a deal with Bayern, but that might not be too difficult if the Canadian continues to stall a new deal.