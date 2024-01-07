Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Kylian Mbappe boost; club face competition for Xabi Alonso, and more - January 7, 2024

Real Madrid secured a thumping 3-1 win over Arandina at the El Montecillo on Saturday (January 6) in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. Joselu, Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo Goes found the back of the net to help Carlo Ancelotti’s team kickstart their title defence with a bang.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a boost in their efforts to sign PSG striker Kylian Mbappe in the summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants face competition from Bayern Munich in their plans to appoint Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso as their next manager.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 7, 2024:

Real Madrid receive Kylian Mbappe boost

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have received a boost in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

According to Olympic judo champion David Douillet, the French superstar has already decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season.

Mbappe’s contract with the Parisians expires this summer, but he hasn’t signed a new deal yet. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old and are planning to secure his services on a Bosman move in six months.

The Ligue 1 champions remain keen to keep Mbappe at the Parc des Princes beyond this season. The Frenchman recently said that he's yet to come to a decision regarding his next move. However, Douillet believes that's not the case.

On RMC Sport, the judo champion said that the 25-year-old doesn’t want to risk the squad integrity at PSG by revealing that he will leave.

“Of course, he has decided, but he is protecting his current team, which he is in today and will be until June. If he announces his decision today, there is a risk of disrupting the team. The risk of destabilizing the team is significant,” said Douillet.

He continued:

“I am almost certain that he is going to leave, and that’s the reason he doesn’t say it today. If he were staying, he would have already said it. However, if he announces it now, there are risks. I believe he has decided to leave, but he doesn’t say it immediately because he is protecting his team.”

The La Liga giants have twice failed in their attempts to prise Mbappe away from Paris but could be third-time lucky this year.

Los Blancos face competition for Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso could take charge at the Allianz Arena this summer.

Bayern Munich could put a dent in Real Madrid’s plans to appoint Xabi Alonso as their next manager.

According to Jorge C. Picon, the Bavarians are planning to install Alonso as Thomas Tuchel’s replacement at the Allianz Arena this summer.

The Spanish manager has been a revelation for Bayer Leverkusen this season, taking his team to the top of the Bundesliga after 16 games.

Die Werkself are yet to taste defeat this campaign, highlighting the splendid work done by Alonso at the BayArena.

Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts and believe that their former player has the qualities to take charge at the Santiago Bernabeu in the future.

However, the La Liga giants recently tied Ancelotti to a new deal till 2026 and aren’t actively looking at a managerial change right now.

The Bavarians, meanwhile, are hoping to take advantage of the situation and steal a march on Real Madrid in the race for Alonso.

Carlo Ancelotti heaps praise on Arda Guler

Arda Guler made his first appearances of the season this weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti has spoken highly of Arda Guler after an impressive debut for Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey win at Arandina on Saturday.

The Turkish attacking midfielder arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Fenerbahce last summer but endured an injury-ravaged start to his stint with Los Blancos.

A knee injury picked up in pre-season, followed by muscle issues delayed his highly anticipated debut with the Spanish giants.

However, the 18-year-old recovered his fitness at the turn of the year and made his debut this weekend. Guler started the game and played 59 minutes before he was taken off.

After the win, Ancelotti said that Real Madrid have to be patient with the Turkey international.

“He isn't at his best level physically, but he showed his quality. It was important for him to start playing with the team. We have to be patient with him. He showed his quality in the first half. The important thing is that he's back, although he has to improve his physique and intensity,” said Ancelotti.

Guler showed his character during the first half after winning a free kick, taking it ahead of Dani Ceballos and hitting the post.

Ancelotti praised the teenager’s character and added that it would help him succeed at Los Blancos.

“Yes, he has personality and character. That's good. He stands out with his quality, but character is an important thing to do well at Real Madrid,” said Ancelotti.

Guler is likely to travel with the La Liga giants as they head off to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercup next week.