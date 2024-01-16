Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Kylian Mbappe boost, club prioritizing Alphonso Davies move, and more - January 16, 2024

Real Madrid are preparing for their Copa del Rey round of 16 tie against Atletico Madrid on Thursday (January 18) at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game in good spirits following their Spanish Supercup triumph.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a boost in their plans to sign Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have made Alphonso Davies a priority for this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from January 16, 2024.

Real Madrid receive Kylian Mbappe boost

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have received a boost in their plans to take Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

According to journalist Abdellah Boulma, the French Superstar has decided to part ways with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of this campaign. Mbappe's contract with the Ligue 1 champions will run out in six months and he hasn't agreed to an extension yet.

Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old and are hoping to prise him away on a Bosman deal this summer. The Parisians remain desperate to keep hold of their prized asset, but it now appears that they are resigned to losing him for free.

The Merengues president Florentino Perez has maintained contact with Mbappe despite the player snubbing the club in 2022. The La Liga giants are now waiting for the green light from the player's camp to proceed with negotiations regarding a summer move.

Los Blancos prioritizing Alphonso Davies move, says Fabrizio Romano

Alphonso Davies is wanted at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have earmarked Alphonso Davies as their top target for this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Canadian left-back is a long-term target for the La Liga giants and they are looking to go for the kill this year. Davies has entered the final 18 months of his contract with Bayern Munich and hasn't signed a new deal yet.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano reported that Los Blancos are already working behind the scenes to get their man.

"Alphonso Davies is a top target for Real Madrid in the summer. Nothing will happen this January, but Real Madrid want to push to sign Davies in the summer transfer window – they are working on it, discussing internally, with Davies always mentioned as one of their top targets," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Bayern can try to extend Davies’ contract, for sure, but if they can’t get anything done by around April or May, then the left-back could leave and for sure Real Madrid will be there. Keep an eye on this one because Real Madrid certainly consider Davies one of their priorities for the summer window.”

Davies has appeared 177 times for the Bavarians to date, registering eight goals and 28 assists.

Chelsea want Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have set their sights on Ferland Mendy, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

The French left-back's future at the Santiago Bernabeu is up in the air following the club's pursuit of Alphonso Davies. Carlo Ancelotti already brought in Fran Garcia for the position last summer and Mendy is no longer indispensable at the club. The 27-year-old has appeared 16 times across competitions this season, registering one goal.

The Blues are looking for an experienced option for the position, which has recently emerged as a cause of concern. Ben Chilwell recently returned from a long layoff due to injury, while Marc Cucurella remains sidelined with an ankle injury. Ian Maatsen was allowed to join Borussia Dortmund on loan this month, leaving the London giants short of options.

Chelsea want to address the situation by roping in Mendy. While the La Liga giants are likely to let him go, the Blues should be wary of the 27-year-old's injury history.