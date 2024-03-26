Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Kylian Mbappe boost, club set Alphonso Davies price limit, and more - March 26, 2024

Real Madrid return to action in La Liga on Sunday, March 31, against Athletic Bilbao at home. Carlo Ancelotti's team will be keen to pick up another win to bolster their title credentials this season.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants have received a boost in their plans to take Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos won't overpay for Alphonso Davies this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 26, 2024.

Real Madrid receive Kylian Mbappe boost

Kylian Mbappe is inching closer to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have received a boost in their plans to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer. According to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, the French superstar is not negotiating with any other club at the moment.

Mbappe is in the final few months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and looks set to leave as a free agent this summer. Los Blancos are already locked in talks to secure his services at the end of this season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the 25-year-old wants to announce his decision once he signs a contract with the La Liga giants.

“I can say once again that Kylian Mbappe has no intention to hold talks or negotiations with any other club. This is the best news possible for Real Madrid as everything remains advanced, everything is being prepared,” Romano wrote.

He continued:

“So why did Mbappe say, in his latest press conference, that he doesn’t have anything to announce? Because the plan has always been for him to announce his decision together with Paris Saint-Germain as soon as he signs the official contract with Real Madrid. At that moment, we will have an announcement, so we have to be patient but everything is heading in that direction.”

Kylian Mbappe has apparently been earmarked as the ideal successor to Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos set Alphonso Davies price limit

Alphonso Davies has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are unwilling to pay more than €20-25m for Alphonso Davies this summer, according to journalist Josep Pedrerol. The Canadian speedster is in the final 18 months of his contract with Bayern Munich and hasn't agreed to a new deal yet. The Bavarians will be forced to offload Davies if he continues to stall an extension and reportedly want €50-60m for his services.

Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old, who could be an upgrade on Ferland Mendy at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the La Liga giants will not break the bank for a player whose contract is set to expire in just over a year.

Real Madrid eyeing Trent Alexander-Arnold, says Fabrizio Romano

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Trent Alexander-Arnold's situation at Liverpool, according to Fabrizio Romano. The English right-back will enter the final year of his contract with the Reds this summer and is yet to commit his future to the club.

Los Blancos are laying down succession plans for Dani Carvajal, and Alexander-Arnold could be a fantastic option for the job. Speaking on The Debrief podcast, Romano warned that the Merseyside club will try their best to keep the 25-year-old at Anfield.

“Alexander-Arnold is a crucial player for Liverpool and there is a fantastic relationship between the player, the city and the club. I’m sure Liverpool will try to keep the player at the club but now, from what I am told, Real Madrid have a concrete interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold,” said Romano.

He continued:

“They are monitoring the situation and at the moment, there is no direct contact with his agent or with the player as it is still too early. Real Madrid are closely following the situation so let’s see the next steps. From what I am hearing, there are no negotiations between Liverpool and Trent to extend his contract so that’s why Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the situation.”

Alexander-Arnold has appeared 29 times across all competitions this season, registering two goals and 10 assists.