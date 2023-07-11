Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Kylian Mbappe boost; Jesus Vallejo wants to stay, and more - July 11, 2023

Real Madrid failed to win La Liga and UEFA Champions League last season. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is working to improve his squad as he aims for improvements in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a boost in their attempts to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe this summer. Elsewhere, Jesus Vallejo wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 11, 2023.

Real Madrid receive Kylian Mbappe boost

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have received a boost in their plans to bring Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to journalist Ramon Alvarez.

The French forward's contract with Paris Saint-Germain runs out at the end of next season, but he has said that he won't sign an extension. The Ligue 1 champions don't want to lose him for free and are pushing to cash in on the 24-year-old this summer.

However, Mbappe doesn't want to leave this year, as he's entitled to wages and loyalty bonuses worth €150 million from the Parisians if he stays another season. That has caused a standoff, with Los Blancos monitoring the situation with interest. The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the Frenchman and are willing to spend a fortune on the player this summer.

Ramón Álvarez de Mon @Ramon_AlvarezMM El REAL MADRID CREE que la NEGOCIACIÓN MBAPPE-PSG está llegando a su FIN.

youtu.be/KT8wPR9J84U El REAL MADRID CREE que la NEGOCIACIÓN MBAPPE-PSG está llegando a su FIN. 🚨 El REAL MADRID CREE que la NEGOCIACIÓN MBAPPE-PSG está llegando a su FIN.youtu.be/KT8wPR9J84U

It now appears that PSG are ready to compromise to get Mbappe off their books. The French giants will offer the 24-year-old part of his loyalty bonus to convince the player to leave this year.

The player is happy to leave if this condition is met, and the two parties are locked in talks to chalk out a deal. A departure looks to be close, and Real Madrid are likely to be buoyed by the developments.

Jesus Vallejo wants to stay

Jesus Vallejo is reluctant to leave the Santiago Bernabeu

Jesus Vallejo wants to continue his association with Real Madrid, even though he isn't part of Ancelotti's plans, according to Carrusel Deportivo via Madrid Universal.

The La Liga giants are looking to streamline their squad this summer and want to offload fringe players. Ancelotti has already sanctioned the departure of Alvaro Odriozola and doesn't count on Vallejo either.

Los Blancos are ready to offload both players, but Vallejo wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 26-year-old has spent much of his time with Real Madrid out on loan and has struggled for game time under Ancelotti.

Vallejo is a long way down the pecking order at the club, and his situation is unlikely to change any time soon. The Spaniard's contract with the La Liga giants runs till 2025, and he wants to see it out.

Los Blancos suffer Reece James setback

Reece James has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Reece James. The English right-back is a target for Los Blancos, who have identified him as the ideal long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal. The Spanish full-back had been integral to the club's recent success but is now on the wrong side of 30.

Carvajal has shown signs of regression last season, which is why the La Liga giants are laying down succession plans. James has been indispensable for Chelsea in recent seasons and has emerged as one of the best in his position around Europe.

The Blues would be loathe to lose him, but Real Madrid are banking on the charm of the Santiago Bernabeu to lure the player away. However, on The Beautiful Game podcast, the player's father, Nigel, said that Reece James has no desire to leave Stamford Bridge right now.

"Reece is a top player, so I’m sure most clubs would want to sign him. but right now I don’t see anything changing. He is a Chelsea player, and unless Chelsea wants to sell him, it’s like anything," said Nigel.

He continued:

“If a club does not want to work with you anymore, and for some reason they want to get rid of you, then you go.

"If they want you … he’s been there since six years of age, his ambition is to wear the armband and captain the side, and it broke his heart the season we have had just gone."

Los Blancos will have to turn to alternate targets if they want to replace Carvajal this year.

