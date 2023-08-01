Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Kylian Mbappe boost; Nicolo Barella to cost €80 million, and more - August 1, 2023

Real Madrid are working to add more quality to their squad ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. Carlo Ancelotti's team failed to win the league or UEFA Champions League last season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a boost in their plans to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella is set to cost €70-80 million.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 1, 2023:

Real Madrid receive Kylian Mbappe boost

Kylian Mbappe's future remains undecided.

Real Madrid have received a boost in their plans to sign Kylian Mbappe. Manager Jurgen Klopp has recently confirmed that Liverpool are not in the race to sign the French forward. The 24-year-old's future has been the talk of the town in the last few weeks.

Mbappe's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in 12 months, but he's reluctant to sign a new deal. The Parisians are pushing to offload him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the Frenchman and are hoping to lap him up on a Bosman move in 2024.

However, the recent interest in the player's services has raised some doubts about his move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Liverpool have been heavily linked with the player in the last few days, causing a bit of a worry for the La Liga giants.

Multiple reports claimed that the Merseyside club are planning a colossal offer for the 24-year-old. However, speaking recently as cited by Goal, Klopp rubbished those rumours.

"We laugh about it. I can say that I think he’s a really good player, but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all. I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now, but as far as I know, there’s nothing to it," said Klopp.

He continued:

“But it’s possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me, but that hasn’t happened in the eight years that I’ve been here. That would be the first time.”

Mbappe has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, and Real Madrid remain the favourites for his signature.

Nicolo Barella to cost €80 million

Nicolo Barella has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Nicolo Barella is likely to cost €70-80 million this summer, according to Calciomercatoweb.

The Italian has been outstanding for Inter Milan in recent seasons, but the club are willing to let him leave this summer. Real Madrid have been linked to the 26-year-old despite a plethora of midfield riches at their disposal. Los Blancos invested heavily on midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer and also handed out contract renewals to Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

The veteran duo are in the final phase of their career, so the La Liga giants are putting together plans for the future. Ancelotti is reportedly pushing to rope in Barella to help matters.

However, with an already crowded midfield at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid could be better advised to move for the Italian midfielder next summer, when both Kroos and Modric are likely to leave.

Los Blancos suffer Arda Guler blow

Real Madrid have suffered a blow regarding their plans to integrate Arda Guler to the team.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Turkish teenager could be out of action till the turn of the year after injuring his knee. If the 18-year-old goes under the knife, he's only expected to return by January next year.

However, if Los Blancos decide against a surgery, Guler will still miss around 12 weeks, which means he will only return around November. As such, the La Liga giants are contemplating deregistering the player for the first half of the season. Once he returns to full fitness, Real Madrid could register him at the turn of the year.

Guler joined the Spanish giants with a huge reputation, but it now appears that the Turkish midfielder might have to wait his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.