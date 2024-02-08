Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Leny Yoro boost; Tony Kroos offered to Juventus, and more - February 8, 2024

La Liga leaders Real Madrid are preparing for their top-of-the-table showdown against second-placed Girona on Saturday (February 10). Carlo Ancelotti’s team have four wins in their last five league games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a boost in their plans to sign Lille defender Leny Yoro. Elsewhere, Juventus have been offered the chance to sign veteran Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos as a free agent this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 8, 2024:

Real Madrid receive Leny Yoro boost

Real Madrid have received a boost in their plans to secure Leny Yoro. According to MARCA, Lille are likely to accept less than their €60 million asking price for the 18-year-old this summer.

Yoro’s contract with the Ligue 1 side expires in 2025, but he hasn’t signed an extension yet. Los Blancos are hot on his heels and want to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

The report adds that the club’s plans hinge on their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe, who is inching closer to his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The priority remains the forward line, but Ancelotti also wants to strengthen his backline, and Yoro has been identified as the ideal choice.

The Frenchman is aware of the interest from the La Liga giants, as are Lille. Yoro could even refrain from signing a new deal to help the transfer go through this summer.

Tony Kroos offered to Juventus

Toni Kroos’ future remains up in the air.

Juventus have been offered the services of Toni Kroos on a Bosman move this summer, according to Calciomercato.com.

The German midfielder’s contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season, but he hasn’t been offered an extension yet. Kroos remains a vital part of plans at the Santiago Bernabeu and has appeared 30 times across competitions this season, registering one goal and seven assists.

However, speculation is ripe regarding his future. The player’s camp are exploring their options and have apparently reached out to the Bianconeri to discuss a possible move as a free agent. However, the report adds that the transfer looks unrealistic, givem that the 34-year-old is likelier to sign a new contact with Los Blancos.

Los Blancos tipped to dominate the world with Kylian Mbappe signing

Kylian Mbappe is edging closer to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid could become unbeatable if they complete the signing of Kylian Mbappe, according to journalist Pete Jenson.

The French superstar is in the final months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and looks set to leave at the end of the season. Acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that Los Blancos are in talks to secure his services on a Bosman move.

The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old and attempted to prise him away from Paris on two previous occasions without success. However, lady luck appears to be on their side this year, and there’s a strong possibility that they will secure his services this summer.

In his column for The Daily Mail, Jenson also pointed out that Ancelotti is the perfect man to manage such a star-studded squad.

“If Real Madrid finally sign Kylian Mbappe this summer (and the Frenchman wants it to happen and PSG are resigned to it happening) then the Spanish club will have the best Under 25 team in world football - one that could dominate the game for a decade,” wrote Jenson.

He continued:

“The only downside of having such a stellar squad is the unenviable task of keeping everyone happy, and it's why Real Madrid have been just as shrewd in their choice of manager as they have with the way they have built the playing squad.”

Jenson also tipped Real Madrid to sign Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich this year and be in the running for Erling Haaland when he becomes available.

“Real Madrid will also sign Alphonso Davies, a 23-year-old left-back from Bayern Munich who has just one year left on his contract. Madrid will also not want to be out of the room if and when Erling Haaland decides he fancies another challenge,” wrote Jenson.

Haaland has been outstanding for City since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, scoring 71 goals and setting up 15 in 77 games across competitions.