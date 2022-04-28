Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive setback in Erling Haaland pursuit; Carlo Ancelotti confident ahead of Champions League semifinals second leg, and more - 27 April 2022

Real Madrid came up short against Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals at the Etihad on Wednesday. The La Liga giants were beaten 4-3 by the Premier League leaders.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a setback in their pursuit of Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, manager Carlo Ancelotti is confident ahead of the Champions League semifinals second leg.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 27th April 2022:

Real Madrid receive setback in Erling Haaland pursuit

Erling Haaland is wanted at the Allianz Arena.

Real Madrid have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. According to AS via Bild, Bayern Munich have entered the race for the Norwegian striker.

The 21-year-old is wanted by the La Liga giants as well as Manchester City, with the latter the favourites to lap him up. The Bavarians had previously kept their distance from Haaland but have reportedly had a change of heart.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal twitter.com/imiasanmia/sta… Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Hasan Salihamidžić had an hour-long meeting with Erling Haaland in the beginning of March, reportedly in Salihamidžić's home. Haaland was in Munich for several days at the time, and Bayern took advantage of the opportunity. The club did not deny the meeting when asked [Bild] Hasan Salihamidžić had an hour-long meeting with Erling Haaland in the beginning of March, reportedly in Salihamidžić's home. Haaland was in Munich for several days at the time, and Bayern took advantage of the opportunity. The club did not deny the meeting when asked [Bild] https://t.co/9d1dzptbG9 Update #Haaland : Due to BILD: We‘ve also heard about a meeting between Salihamidzic & Haaland a short time after his visit in Munich. But we didn’t get the info confirmed at the time. Today we heard it again. It is said the conversation have lasted several hours. @SkySportNews Update #Haaland: Due to BILD: We‘ve also heard about a meeting between Salihamidzic & Haaland a short time after his visit in Munich. But we didn’t get the info confirmed at the time. Today we heard it again. It is said the conversation have lasted several hours. @SkySportNews 🇳🇴 twitter.com/imiasanmia/sta…

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has already had a meeting with the 21-year-old.

The Bavarians were previously sceptical about entering the race for the Norwegian due to the exorbitant finances involved. However, the Bundesliga giants are unwilling to let the 21-year-old leave Germany without attempting to secure his services.

Carlo Ancelotti confident ahead of UEFA Champions League semifinals second leg

Carlo Ancelotti remains upbeat despite the defeat at Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semifinals first leg on Wednesday. Speaking after the game, the Italian said that Madrid will battle for a win at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

“We have to be ready. We are going to fight for another magical night,” said Ancelotti.

Ancelotti went on to praise Karim Benzema and revealed the reason for substituting Luka Modric. The Frenchman scored a brace, including an audacious Panenka penalty ten minutes from time, with City leading 4-2.

“Karim played a great game, as always. He had the personality to take the penalty spectacularly. Modric had a great game, but sometimes you have to put on a fresh player for 10-15 minutes to help you get the ball. I didn't take him off because he was playing badly. Ceballos did very well; he came on with a lot of personality,” said Ancelotti.

The Real Madrid manager also pointed out the areas that cost Los Blancos the game.

“A bit frustrated, it's true. In the first half, we lost a lot of individual duels. They scored two goals that could have been avoided with a little more attention. It happenedl we reacted, and we have the game alive for the second leg,” said Ancelotti.

He continued, citing the importance of defending better:

“We started very badly; we were too soft. We conceded two goals and from then on we showed what we have shown in recent times, a great capacity to react. We were in the game until the end; we competed. We have to defend better. We did well with the ball, with many chances. For the second leg, we have to defend better; it's too important."

Michael Owen tips Los Blancos to reach UEFA Champions League final

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen believes Real Madrid are the favourites ahead of the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Speaking on BT Sport, the Englishman hailed the spirit of the Los Blancos team, saying:

“(Real Madrid) are so experienced; they hang on, and you just can't shake them. After 90 minutes of football, they go back to the Bernabeu, probably thinking 'wow we're the favourites here.'"

Fellow pundits Peter Crouch and Rio Ferdinand echoed Owen’s statement.

“There's something about Real Madrid this year, staying in games. Quite often, they've been outplayed, but they've stayed in games, scored at the right times and got the job done,” said Crouch.

Ferdinand said:

“I think the Spanish media summed it up; Real Madrid came out of the Etihad still alive, still breathing. After the first 20 minutes, we thought it was dead and buried, this game. I think the character of this team was there for all to see."

However, Real Madrid have failed to progress to the final on the last five occasions they lost the first leg of the semifinal. It remains to be seen if Ancelotti and co. buck that trend this year.

